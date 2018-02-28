  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -5 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Welfare payments due on Friday will now be paid tomorrow

The fuel allowance payment was also doubled for this week.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 9:53 PM
9 hours ago 11,432 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3878072
Image: Rolling News
Image: Rolling News

SOCIAL WELFARE PAYMENTS that were due to be paid on Friday will be available from tomorrow instead due to concerns about the severe weather over the next few days.

The government has said that there could be a “complete wipeout” over the next two days, with 25cm of snow expected tomorrow and 40cm by Friday lunchtime.

The social welfare payments made on Friday include State Pensions, Widows Pensions, Guardians Payment, Disablement Benefit and Blind Pension.

The Department has made arrangements with An Post and the banks to provide the payments earlier, but they will be available to collect as normal on Friday and Saturday.

Fuel allowance

The government is also issuing a double fuel allowance payment of €45 this week.

The payment will be automatically issued to 331,000 recipients, processed next week and paid directly to customers in the following week (commencing Monday 12 March).

Most people either pay for their fuel needs in arrears (eg, gas, electricity) or in bulk (eg, solid fuel/oil) so additional use of these fuels this week will not incur an immediate cost for the people concerned for a few weeks.

“It’s hoped that this will offer certainty to those relying on fuel allowance and enable our customers to stay safe and warm during the severe weather,” the department said.

Charity St Vincent de Paul welcomed the move.

They also called for a stay on all disconnections by all utility providers and again appealed to people to watch out for elderly neighbours and to ensure that they take no unnecessary risks.

Read: Taoiseach says minister’s advice to turn the heating on 24/7 ‘is not the advice of government’

Read: Thousands of carers didn’t receive their weekly payment today

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Red weather warning issued after heavy overnight snow
326,797  171
2
AS IT HAPPENED: Heavy snows causes transport chaos throughout Ireland
147,037  34
3
Red snow-ice warning issued for ALL counties until 3pm Friday
136,960  68
Fora
1
Intercom is about to embark on a massive hiring spree – with 150 jobs going in Dublin
862  0
2
Here's what employers need to know about the 'Beast from the East'
813  0
3
Electronics chain Maplin has collapsed into administration blaming Brexit for its woes
475  0
The42
1
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
32,380  33
2
British boxer has licence suspended over tweets about fighter who died last weekend
30,288  18
3
Cricket Ireland perform u-turn and reveal plans for new national stadium in west Dublin
15,801  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
9 painfully Southside responses to the arrival of the Beast from the East
13,778  0
2
15 Father Ted quotes every single one of us use on a regular basis
9,671  11
3
18 brilliant photos of the snow that we've all just woken up to
7,602  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Man jailed for two years for falsely imprisoning teenagers and threatening to pour 'acid' into their eyes
GARDAí
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
DUBLIN
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
15-year-old girl missing from Dublin found 'safe and well'
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
WEATHER
LIVE: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions
LIVE: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions
What's the difference between 'The Beast' and 'Storm Emma'?
'Be at home by 4pm': Everything you need to know about today's severe weather alert

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie