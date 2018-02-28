Welfare payments due on Friday will now be paid tomorrow

SOCIAL WELFARE PAYMENTS that were due to be paid on Friday will be available from tomorrow instead due to concerns about the severe weather over the next few days.

The government has said that there could be a “complete wipeout” over the next two days, with 25cm of snow expected tomorrow and 40cm by Friday lunchtime.

The social welfare payments made on Friday include State Pensions, Widows Pensions, Guardians Payment, Disablement Benefit and Blind Pension.

The Department has made arrangements with An Post and the banks to provide the payments earlier, but they will be available to collect as normal on Friday and Saturday.

Fuel allowance

The government is also issuing a double fuel allowance payment of €45 this week.

The payment will be automatically issued to 331,000 recipients, processed next week and paid directly to customers in the following week (commencing Monday 12 March).

Most people either pay for their fuel needs in arrears (eg, gas, electricity) or in bulk (eg, solid fuel/oil) so additional use of these fuels this week will not incur an immediate cost for the people concerned for a few weeks.

“It’s hoped that this will offer certainty to those relying on fuel allowance and enable our customers to stay safe and warm during the severe weather,” the department said.

Charity St Vincent de Paul welcomed the move.

They also called for a stay on all disconnections by all utility providers and again appealed to people to watch out for elderly neighbours and to ensure that they take no unnecessary risks.