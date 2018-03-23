  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'After we were intimate, he tried to pay me': Playboy model on alleged affair with Trump

Karen McDougal claims that Trump told her she was ‘really special’ when she refused the money.

By AFP Friday 23 Mar 2018, 10:53 AM
1 hour ago 11,005 Views 60 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3919868
Image: FilmMagic
Image: FilmMagic

A PLAYBOY MODEL who says she had a months-long affair with Donald Trump a decade before his election as president told CNN that he tried to pay her for sex.

Karen McDougal wants to be released from a $150,000 (€121,635) deal she made in 2016 with American Media Inc, the company that owns the National Enquirer tabloid, an agreement she alleges was aimed at keeping her story under wraps.

“After we had been intimate, he, he tried to pay me. And I actually didn’t know how to take that,” McDougal told CNN’s Anderson Cooper of her first sexual encounter with Trump, which she said took place in a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“I looked at him and said, ‘That’s not me, I’m not that kind of girl’. And he looked at me and said, ‘Oh,’ and he said, ‘You’re really special,’” McDougal said.

While she initially did not plan to see him again, McDougal said she and Trump ultimately ended up spending “a lot of time together” and also kept in touch by phone.

“There was a real relationship there. There were feelings between the two of us,” she said.

The pair met in 2006, shortly after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to their son Baron.

Trump only mentioned Melania once, and “obviously, there’s a reason I don’t bring her up, because I felt guilty about it,” McDougal said.

While the alleged affair dates to 2006, the agreement with American Media Inc was only made in 2016, when Trump was running for the presidency.

McDougal’s story echoes allegations of an affair between Trump and the porn actress Stephanie Clifford – known as Stormy Daniels – during the same period.

Daniels has filed suit seeking to be released from a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2016, for which she was paid $130,000 (€105,415) by Trump’s personal lawyer.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: ‘We’re not afraid of a trade war’: China hits back and threatens US with tariffs>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'If there's a fire ladder needed in Blanchardstown or Tallaght at 6pm, there will be lives lost'
26,419  47
Fora
1
How injury heartbreak for this former Kilkenny hurler spawned a startup
280  0
The42
1
'It would change the whole Irish rugby pathway' - Men's 7s have World Series shot
13,339  2
DailyEdge.ie
1
Lena Waithe spoke about the allegations levelled at her Master of None co-star Aziz Ansari
3,368  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
POLL
Poll: Do you think the MetroLink will be built on time?
Poll: Do you think the MetroLink will be built on time?
Poll: Should politicians be sanctioned for voting against their party?
Poll: Will you attend the Pope's mass in Phoenix Park?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie