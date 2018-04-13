'She's our little baby': Sanctuary appeal for return of stolen Shetland pony

Polly Pockets. Source: My Lovely Horse Rescue

THE MY LOVELY Horse Rescue shelter is desperately appealing for the return of missing pony, Polly Pockets, who is believed to have been stolen from the animal sanctuary earlier this week.

The two-year-old miniature Shetland pony was last seen roaming the Kildare shelter with the rest of the small ponies but she didn’t return for her dinner on Monday evening.

Staff at the centre began to fear she had been stolen after carrying out an extensive search of the 30 acre sanctuary and other farms in the area. They fear someone may have climbed into the property and lifted the pony over the fence.

“We checked everywhere. Barns, sheds, acres and acres. There’s no sign of her. No little body,” Deborah Kenny from My Lovely Horse Rescue said.

She’s only tiny, less than three feet tall. You’d be able to fit her in a jeep or a van.

The chestnut pony arrived at the shelter in October 2016 after her mother was killed by her former owner.

Kenny said that everyone at the centre is devastated by the apparent theft. “She saw her mother killed in front of her when she was only weeks old.

We were going to keep her forever because of all she’s been through. We call her ‘our little forever baby’. She’s very special to us.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and all the ports have been notified. The Shetland is chipped and marked, meaning the alarm would be raised if she was checked at a port, but Kenny fears that she may be smuggled out of the country.

Polly Pockets has a chestnut coat and a distinctive, crescent-shaped, white mark on her face. Her hooves are also a whitish colour, which is very unusual.

My Lovely Horse Rescue is appealing for anyone with information to come forward and it is asking people to share photos of Polly to raise awareness.

Stolen kitten

The appeal echoes one made by Cat Lounge Dublin who are concerned about the theft of a kitten named Lizzie, who was taken from the Smithfield lounge on Wednesday.

“We are so concerned for Lizzie as she is too young to be separated from her siblings. She is microchipped. She also needs her medication,” it said in an appeal on Facebook.

The lounge has released CCTV footage in an attempt to find the kitten.