Pope Francis begs forgiveness for 'long ignored' abuse that was 'kept quiet or silenced'

The Pope arrives in Ireland on Saturday.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 20 Aug 2018, 12:11 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

POPE FRANCIS HAS issued a letter to Catholics around the world in which he acknowledges the “long ignored” pain of victims that has been “kept quiet or silenced”.

The letter was issued response to new revelations in the United States which showed that more than 1,000 children were molested by hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania.

In the letter, the Pope condemns the crime of  sexual abuse by priests and cover ups that kept the crimes from coming to light.

“Looking ahead to the future, no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated,” the letter states.

The pain of the victims and their families is also our pain, and so it is urgent that we once more reaffirm our commitment to ensure the protection of minors and of vulnerable adults.

Pope Francis seeks forgiveness for the pain suffered by victims and said lay Catholics must be involved in any effort to root out abuse and cover-up.

It is essential that we, as a church, be able to acknowledge and condemn, with sorrow and shame, the atrocities perpetrated by consecrated persons, clerics, and all those entrusted with the mission of watching over and caring for those most vulnerable. Let us beg forgiveness for our own sins and the sins of others.

An awareness of sin helps us to acknowledge the errors, the crimes and the wounds caused in the past and allows us, in the present, to be more open and committed along a journey of renewed conversion.

 

He blasted the clerical culture that has been blamed for handling the abuse crisis, with church leaders more concerned for their reputation than the safety of children.

The Pope wrote: “We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them.”

The Vatican issued the letter today, ahead of the Pope’s visit to Ireland this weekend.

A number of demonstrations are being organised to coincide in his visit here to protest what campaigners says is the failure of the church to live up to their responsibilities to abuse victims.

