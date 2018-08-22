This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 22 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre

Gardaí expect 100,000 people to come out to see the Pope in the city centre.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 12,606 Views 59 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4195405
Image: Fernando Lavoz/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: Fernando Lavoz/SIPA USA/PA Images

POPE FRANCIS WILL make his way through Dublin city centre during his visit for the World Meeting of Families, gardaí have confirmed.

Assistant commissioner Pat Leahy told Today with Miriam on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning that the pontiff will travel up O’Connell Street, Westmoreland Street and Dame Street at around 4.15pm on Saturday afternoon, prior to his speech at Croke Park later that evening.

Speaking about the work gardaí have put in to prepare for the two-day visit from the Pope, Leahy said: “We’re ready to go, the planning that has gone into this is enormous.”

The first “real event”, Leahy said, where members of the public will get a chance to see Pope Francis will be the parade through the city centre.

“We would expect anything up to 100,000 people in to view that,” he said.

The senior garda also said that the city is “not in lockdown” for the Pope’s visit, despite the dozens of road closures in place during the World Meeting of Families this weekend.

Leahy said: “The M50 is open on both days… there will be some restrictions on the Sunday where you won’t get by [but] the Port Tunnel is open for business, the East Link [bridge] is open for business.”

Speaking about getting so many people safely to and from the Phoenix Park on the Sunday, he said it represented a major logistical challenge.

It’s hard to imagine what half a million people look like… We have to consider that, if you see the actual build for this it brings it home quickly that this is an enormous event… Take your time. It will take time to get back to your bus.

He urged those going to the mass to follow the colour coding system in operation and to listen to the directions of gardaí and stewards.

The Pastoral Congress of the World Meeting of Families began this morning.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back over image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    87,970  93
    2
    		The Lidl looted during the snow has suffered a large robbery weeks before grand reopening
    61,247  0
    3
    		Woman awarded €8,000 after being sacked for not being pushy enough with customers
    45,146  42
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is getting its first direct flights to Dallas
    1,362  0
    2
    		Filling station operator Top Oil has been bought by a Canadian fuel giant
    722  0
    3
    		Here's what small firms think should be done to fix the housing crisis
    343  0
    The42
    1
    		Tottenham star bidding to avoid military service with gold at Asian Games
    33,889  19
    2
    		'The first person who introduced me to WhatsApp was the footballer Benoit Assou-Ekotto'
    25,932  4
    3
    		Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness
    25,864  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the Rose of Tralee 2018
    59,547  85
    2
    		Britney Spears was spotted doing a bit of shopping in the Swords Pavilions today
    24,959  0
    3
    		Kendall Jenner has mightily pissed off her fellow models for an entitled comment she made
    8,595  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    Measles transmitted in Dublin houses with 'poor vaccine uptake'
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    STABBING
    'He was my dad and I love him very much' - son accused of murdering father
    'He was my dad and I love him very much' - son accused of murdering father
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for information after man (60s) dies after being stabbed in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie