Aer Lingus and Ryanair have cancelled some of their Dublin morning flights

A view of the Terminal 1 of Dublin's Airport as Storm Emma hit Ireland last night. Source: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Updated at 6.40pm

AER LINGUS HAS cancelled early morning short-haul flights from Dublin in response to the latest Status Red weather alert issued by Met Eireann this evening.

Earlier, Ryanair had said that operations would resume tomorrow morning, but following the update from Met Eireann, it has had to cancel some of those flights.

The Luas has said this evening that its Green and Red lines will not be operating tomorrow morning, and they will make an assessment on when the service will resume tomorrow at 9am.

Dublin Bus and Irish Rail have said that they expect services to return tomorrow with some delays.

Aer Lingus has announced that it has cancelled early morning short-haul flights from Dublin, with most operations not commencing until after 10am.

Due to continued severe weather, and extension by Met Eireann of Status Red warning for Dublin until Saturday morning, our Dublin short haul flight schedule on Saturday will be disrupted with early morning flights cancelled and most operations not commencing until after 10am — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) March 2, 2018 Source: Aer Lingus /Twitter

“We expect flights to/from Cork, Belfast, Knock to operate as scheduled. This is subject to further update,” the airline said.

“We await information on when Shannon is expected to become operational and we will update when this is confirmed.”

Ryanair, meanwhile said that it has had to had to cancel a number of flights to and from Dublin airport.

All affected customers have already been notified of their options by email and SMS text message and should avoid travelling to the airport.

It recommended that all other customers check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport. You can do that by clicking here.

Dublin Airport will be open from 6am tomorrow and have advised passengers to check with their airline whether their flight is scheduled as planned BEFORE travelling to the airport.

Trains

Irish Rail say inspections will be carried out overnight and, where possible, some services will resume in the morning from 7am.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny told TheJournal.ie that there were a number of things their staff were doing to prepare for services to resume tomorrow.

“Right now we have crews out on a number of things – we’ve put out locomotives to go ahead and prove the track – so effectively they’re clearing the track.

We’ve hired in a fleet of road-rail vehicles [which can go on the rails and the road] which will be going along tracks clearing the snow.

We are clearing points at areas where it’s the sensible thing to do.

“We’ll have more proving trains overnight and in the morning we can check things like level crossings.”

He said that although they hope to start services around 9am, the plan “is subject to change”.

Inspecting line between Athlone and Roscommon on the Dublin to Westport/Ballina - John is standing on the rail! #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/q1iDMcUcNF — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 2, 2018 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

“We are being very clear everything is subject to what the overnight works find and what the weather is, but we have [another] Status Red so that is a bit of a concern. But as I say the work is continuing,” he said.

Here’s a list of the services that will run tomorrow:

Dart services are expected to commence at 8am, although there is a possibility that southside services will be impacted from lunchtime for a number of hours due to the possibility of flooding.

services are expected to commence at 8am, although there is a possibility that southside services will be impacted from lunchtime for a number of hours due to the possibility of flooding. Northern Commuter services will commence with the 7.05am from Dundalk Pearse and the 8am fromDrogheda Pearse

services will commence with the 7.05am from Dundalk Pearse and the 8am fromDrogheda Pearse Maynooth Commuter services will commence with the 07:11hrs Connolly Maynooth and 08:00hrs Maynooth Connolly. M3 Parkway To Clonsilla Shuttle services will not operate tomorow.

Commuter services will commence with the 07:11hrs Connolly Maynooth and 08:00hrs Maynooth Connolly. M3 Parkway To Clonsilla Shuttle services will not operate tomorow. Belfast Enterprise services will commence with the 07:35hrs Connolly to Belfast Central.

Enterprise services will commence with the 07:35hrs Connolly to Belfast Central. Sligo services will commence with the 09:00 Sligo Connolly The first service to Sligo will be the 11:05hrs Connolly Sligo.

services will commence with the 09:00 Sligo Connolly The first service to Sligo will be the 11:05hrs Connolly Sligo. Rosslare Interrcity services will not operate in the morning, this will be reviewed throughout the day depending on weather conditions.

Dublin – Cork Services from Heuston will recommence with the:

09:00hrs Heuston Cork service.

10:00hrs Heuston Cork will not operate

11:00hrs service will operate and all other scheduled services are expected to operate.

09:25hrs Cork Heuston will be the first service to operate out of Cork in the morning.

10:25hrs Cork Heuston will not operate

11:25hrs Cork Heuston is expected to operate as will every scheduled service after this.

And another list of services that won’t:

There will be no direct Limerick Services tomorrow. A shuttle will connect with the Cork service at Limerick Junction. The first service out of Limerick will be the 09:55hrs Limerick to Limerick Junction, which will link in with the 09:25hrs from Cork.

Services tomorrow. A shuttle will connect with the Cork service at Limerick Junction. The first service out of Limerick will be the 09:55hrs Limerick to Limerick Junction, which will link in with the 09:25hrs from Cork. There will be no direct Kerry services tomorrow. The first service from Tralee will be at 09:05hrs Tralee to Mallow to connect to 09:25hrs Cork Heuston service.

services tomorrow. The first service from Tralee will be at 09:05hrs Tralee to Mallow to connect to 09:25hrs Cork Heuston service. The first service out of Westport will be the 07:15hrs Westport Heuston. The first Service from Heuston to Westport will be at 12:45hrs.

will be the 07:15hrs Westport Heuston. The first Service from Heuston to Westport will be at 12:45hrs. The first service from Galway will be the 09:30hrs Galway Heuston. The first service to Galway will be 09:25hrs Heuston Galway.

will be the 09:30hrs Galway Heuston. The first service to Galway will be 09:25hrs Heuston Galway. The first service from Waterford is expected to be 11:00hrs Waterford Heuston. The first service to Waterford will be 10:15hrs Heuston Waterford. There is a possibility that Kilkenny will not be served, due to the weather conditions. This will be reviewed early in the morning and updates will be posted here.

Heuston. The first service to Waterford will be 10:15hrs Heuston Waterford. There is a possibility that Kilkenny will not be served, due to the weather conditions. This will be reviewed early in the morning and updates will be posted here. Portlaoise Commuter services are due to commence with the 10:20hrs Heuston Portlaoise and the 10:25hrs Portlaoise Heuston.

Commuter services are due to commence with the 10:20hrs Heuston Portlaoise and the 10:25hrs Portlaoise Heuston. Cobh & Midleton Commuter services are expected to commence at approx 08:00hrs subject to overnight inspections and weather conditions. Exact details will be posted here in the morning when available.

services are expected to commence at approx 08:00hrs subject to overnight inspections and weather conditions. Exact details will be posted here in the morning when available. Limerick Junction to Waterford services will not operate tomorrow

to Waterford services will not operate tomorrow Limerick Ballybrophy via Nenagh will not operate tomorrow

Surcharges are being waived for customers who want to change or cancel their bookings, see Irish Rail’s website for more details.

Buses

Bus Éireann say some services will resume in the morning but at the time of writing it is unable to say what routes will operate. It is expected that services will be significantly scaled back.

Dublin Bus expect to be back running in the morning however there will be disruption to scheduled services and diversions will be in place.

“Our priority now is to confirm road and weather conditions are safe so our maintenance employees will be able to operate tomorrow morning,” it said.

Later Luas

Although the Luas said services wouldn’t resume in the morning, it added that it expected the service to resume “later on Saturday… with reduced frequency and will not operate a full Line”.

On the Green Line we do not anticipate a service on Saturday between Sandyford and Brides Glen and on the Red Line between Red Cow and Tallaght, Red Cow and Saggart. These sections of Lines are badly affected by snow.

Luas maintenance teams are working to de-ice overhead power lines and to clear snow from stops and tracks. A team of snow ploughs and diggers has been mobilised however the company that operates the tram is unable to say it will be back running.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha