  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government provided just 20% of its planned target of rapid-build houses by the end of last year

The government’s 2017 Rebuilding Ireland progress report was released this week.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 7:45 AM
2 hours ago 3,520 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3817997
Units in Finglas.
Units in Finglas.
Units in Finglas.

THE GOVERNMENT FAILED to meet one if its key targets for addressing homelessness last year.

At the end of 2017, 1,000 new rapid-build homes were due to have been completed in Ireland.

The government’s 2017 Rebuilding Ireland progress report – released this week – found that just 208 had been delivered by this time – almost 800 below target.

Rapid-build housing can be completed quicker than traditional housing, but is only suitable to be used as a temporary form of accommodation.

The idea was first floated as a possible solution to the housing crisis in September 2015 , when the previous government announced it would be investing in 500 new modular housing units.

This plan was expanded on with the launch of Rebuilding Ireland – the government’s Housing Action Plan – in July 2016.

The plan contained a commitment to deliver 1,500 of this rapid-build homes by the end of 2018. The units were to be specifically earmarked for homeless families who were living hotels, “while more permanent tenancies are secured”.

By the end of 2016, 200 homes were to be delivered under this scheme (just 22 were by that time period).

By the end of last year, a further 800 units were due to be delivered (just 186 were).

Delays in delivery have dogged the progress of the rapid-build homes from the start.

The Housing Department confirmed that 208 units had been delivered up to the end of 2017 across seven schemes in the greater Dublin area.

These included units in Ballymun, Finglas and Drimnagh

As well as this, the department confirmed that an additional 20 rapid delivery schemes set to provide more than 470 homes were at various stages of advancement.

The department said that the “vast majority” of these were due to be delivered this year.

It also said that more units were being added to the pipeline on a weekly basis.

Commenting on the figures, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said that the department needed to stop referring to the housing units as “rapid”.

“[The minister] needs to stop calling them rapid because they’re not,” Ó Broin said.

21 one months is the quickest they can deliver those units. You can’t call a 21 month turnaround period rapid.

Ó Broin said that the rapid builds were dogged with delays around tendering and procurement.

“We think there’s no problem using timber and steel frame technology to build if that allows you to be build a bit quicker,” he said.

The problem is the long bureaucratic process for approval.

Ó Broin said that strict rules around department approval needed to be relaxed so that builds could be sped up.

Rebuilding Ireland report

The 2017 report found that good action had been made on a lot of the other targets in Rebuilding Ireland.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy expanded on these last week at the launch of the government’s housing report for 2017.

Overall, the department said that it exceeded its social housing delivery targets by over 20%.

The department said that 25,892 households had their social housing needs met last year.

This is 23% above the target of 21,050 that is set out in Rebuilding Ireland.

The vast majority (c. 76%) of the households were delivered through the private rental market – for example through the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), long-term leasing, and the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS).

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Housing Department for comment.

Read: Those who bought houses with major defects ‘should get a redress scheme’

Read: First-time buyers will be able to get government-backed mortgages

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two men injured in south Dublin shooting
162,087  117
2
Woman whose family won €5.4 million lotto jackpot hid winning ticket in a sports bra for a month
68,425  26
3
Man who 'forcibly groped' woman in Temple Bar identified from photos taken by victim, court hears
64,723  0
Fora
1
A worker sacked after making a discrimination claim has been awarded €25,000
3,067  0
2
'I lost my marriage, my car and my home, but I kept going. Failure wasn't an option'
1,806  0
3
One of Limerick's most promising software firms has splashed out to buy a US rival
327  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
27,470  71
2
Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test
27,368  32
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,014  17
DailyEdge.ie
1
The 'little Irish boy' in Titanic revealed that he still makes money from the movie 20 years later
7,305  0
2
Why Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams' friendship is the greatest Hollywood love story
6,903  1
3
A Woman's Heart was the soundtrack to last night's Derry Girls, and everyone got so nostalgic
5,600  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
Convicted rapist allegedly impersonated Garda and attempted to 'arrest' Dublin schoolgirl
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appealing for witnesses after man (30s) killed in single vehicle crash in Louth
Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man (30s) killed in single vehicle crash in Louth
Gardaí investigating after two shot near the National Stadium in Dublin
Man who 'forcibly groped' woman in Temple Bar identified from photos taken by victim, court hears
DUBLIN
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
Two men injured in south Dublin shooting
Dublin man who used Snapchat and Skype to exploit young girls jailed for 9.5 years
COURT
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
Civil servant jailed for selling personal details of hundreds for almost €22,000
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie