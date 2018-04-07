  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Column: 'I have to teach myself to smile (I didn't realise it was so easy to lose a smile)'

53-year-old Bandon native Fiach Lynch has MS and is running the Cork City Marathon in June.

By Fiach Lynch Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,673 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3938891
Fiach Lynch Living with MS

WHEN I WAS first diagnosed with MS, it was a huge shock to me and to my family. We would never have expected MS to enter our lives.

But in spite of this scary new reality, I was instantly struck by the positive feeling of back-up and support from those around me. I felt I wasn’t alone, which is so important.

People think that when you are diagnosed with MS, life as you know it is finished. This is a common misconception but learning to deal with it and understanding it is the real challenge.

I haven’t given up on fitness

In the early days following my diagnosis, I needed to walk with the aid of a cane for balance, but fast forward to today and I am signed up to participate in the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon on Sunday 3 June.

I aim to finish the half marathon by running, walking or staggering all the way to the finish line.

Thankfully, fitness has always been part of my life. I was never someone to take it easy. Farming, windsurfing and sailing are strenuous activities I am well used to and I haven’t given up on these in spite of living with MS.

Training regime

When it came to beginning my training regime for the Cork City Marathon, I started with small walks and gentle stretches. I have also joined a pilates course and slowly but surely my flexibility is getting better.

At the beginning the pain was strong, but I knew if I kept pushing myself it would get easier. I have country roads all around me and my dog is great for coming on walks with me, so there is no excuse. When I come back from my walks I do have to take time out to recover from pushing myself so much, but at least I feel I have achieved more than yesterday.

By adding an extra challenge to the list each day, it makes me feel stronger. I also attend the Functional Zone in Leisure World Bishopstown every Thursday. They have given me a fantastic workout regime and I am lucky to get such great attention and help from the team each week.

Inspiration

The inspiration for competing in the half marathon came from watching my daughter Michaella complete last year’s Cork City Marathon. The look on her face when she got to the finish line motivated me to enter.

Michaella would love to compete alongside me this year, but she is due her second child just ten days after the race. Family and friends are great for providing encouragement with the marathon coming up and I know that my daughters and my grandchild will be cheering me on from the side lines that day.

Challenges of MS

In the meantime, the training continues, as do the challenges of living with MS. There are days when I can’t think straight; I get confused when I’m tired.

I have to teach myself to smile (I didn’t realise it was so easy to lose a smile). I work all the time at staying positive and keeping the stress levels down. I attend MS men’s meetings to chat to others who understand and who are in a similar situation.

Most importantly, I have learned to listen to my body. When I’m tired, I have to stop and recharge or I will be paying for it for a few days.

I plan on staying both physically and mentally fit and strong for as long as possible. This illness is not short-term, so I will do anything that helps me to keep fighting.

53-year-old Bandon native, Fiach Lynch is a loving husband and father of three girls. Fiach is a grandfather of one, and is excited to welcome another grandchild this June.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fiach Lynch  / Living with MS

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor appears in court charged in connection with bus incident
274,595  45
2
Body of missing Tipperary man found
47,645  5
3
What did Irish people do during Storm Emma? We watched RTÉ and logged onto Pornhub
46,483  69
Fora
1
Why Irish distillers are sure the world is yet to hit 'peak gin'
134  0
2
Here's a handy way to build trust in the wake of Europe's strict data protection rules
85  0
3
Tourism bigwigs want to entice more big-spending execs from North America
38  0
The42
1
The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident
53,915  0
2
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
42,279  88
3
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
37,066  27
DailyEdge.ie
1
Some bloggers are being accused of selling pre-worn items and incorrectly sized clothes on Depop
9,559  1
2
13 things you will know if you're someone who hasn't a notion about makeup
8,081  4
3
Kate Hudson says she announced her pregnancy because trying to hide it was too tough
5,026  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
DUBLIN
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
A tapas bar says turning this church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government
COURT
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
Woman who pretended to be widow of Grenfell Tower victim jailed for four years
Exiled former Catalan leader freed on bail by German court

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie