  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

D4 accents: 'Yes, kids speak differently from their parents. But why should this be a bad thing?'

Using elements of D4 speech does not necessarily mean rejecting the region you come from, writes Prof Vera Regan.

By Prof Vera Regan Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 8,925 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3947717
Prof Vera Regan Professor of Sociolinguistics, UCD

THE OPINION PIECE by Michael Fortune about Irish accents last month got us all thinking about the way we talk.

He was particularly exercised about the way youngsters in South Dublin talk and he is unhappy that other youngsters are adopting their way of speaking. He thinks this speech is fake, a “makey–up” sort of accent.

A new way of talking

Michael is right in thinking there is a new way of talking in Dublin, and we know what he means. After all, Ross O’Carroll Kelly is a native speaker of Dort, roysh?

This new variety is liberally besprinkled with “like”, has peculiar vowel sounds like “Dort”, “bor”, and has a question mark at the end of every declarative sentence (rising intonation). And perhaps he is right that this way of talking is spreading out into the country, and reaching other cities like Cork and Galway.

He may even be right that some other speakers of English in Ireland are losing the more noticeable bits of their local speech – those salient features which show they are from Ballyferriter or Ballinrobe. This is a phenomenon known as levelling: varieties lose some of those noticeable features, as the more neutral variety spreads out from the urban centres they start in.

It happens all the time, with every language. And finally, he is right that the mass media and social media probably help the spread of this new supra regional pronunciation.

All of us index things by the way we speak

However, it is not so clear why some accents should be more fake than others. In fact, all of us index different things by the way we speak. We highlight different bits of our identities, at particular times, with particular people, in relation to any specific topic, whether we are conscious of it or not.

Adolescents are particularly keen on trying out lots of new identities; they try on new makeup, new piercings, new body language and new speech. Little wonder young people, and especially young women, are in the vanguard of innovation in language.

Yes, kids speak differently from their parents. But why should this be a bad thing? Kids need to separate from their parents and speech is a powerful means of doing this. Little children imitate their parents, but pre-teens are influenced by their peers. Sociolinguistic research has found that this is the case all over the world.

White kids in a London school were found to use features of black speech because these were perceived as cool; “nerd” girls in a California school used their own speech style on the other hand, to reject coolness. In all cases, these multivocal kids moved creatively, and with ease, through their multiple repertoires and used bits from these repertoires according to constantly evolving requirements.

Aspirational?

Fortune contends that the D4 speech style is “aspirational”. In a sense, all speech aspires to perform some identity. And what is perceived as desirable is not fixed, but can change in a quite arbitrary way.

RP (received pronunciation, or ‘posh English’), formerly seen as desirable, is no longer cool. One journalist called it “the accent that dare not speak its name, a posh voice is seen as naff and unfashionable”.

To see a Wexford accent, for instance, or a Kerry one, as somehow intrinsically imbued with essential characteristics like authenticity or honesty, on the one hand, and this Dublin 4 or South Dublin accent, on the other, as “makey-up”, is to ignore the fact that all speech interactions are contingent and emergent. Using elements of D4 speech does not necessarily mean rejecting the region you come from. People highlight different aspects of a multiplex identity all the time.

Identity is not fixed for life but is an ongoing project, constantly under construction. And no simple correlation between speech and any social class or region positioning can circumscribe the individual’s negotiation of place within this project.

Dr Vera Regan is Full Professor of Sociolinguistics at University College Dublin, and can be seen here talking briefly about sociolinguistics.

Homelessness: Do we want an Ireland modelled on Vancouver where the majority prosper?>

Opinion: ‘Consent can’t be delivered in the same way as other subjects by embarrassed teachers’> 

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Prof Vera Regan  / Professor of Sociolinguistics, UCD

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'And the other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kind of f*****g headbangers I’m dealing with'
95,300  0
2
Two tourists (60s) have died after a pony and trap incident at Kerry's Gap of Dunloe
63,925  66
3
Hero garda saves the life of newborn baby whose face 'had turned blue'
43,557  36
Fora
1
A Dutch company claims Dublin Airport's owner 'acted unlawfully' over a €50m tender
863  0
2
Poll: Are traditional business dress codes outdated?
308  0
3
Billion-euro Dublin company Keywords is buying up firms that make music for video games
243  0
The42
1
Alice Kinsella, daughter of ex-Ireland midfielder Mark, strikes gymnastics gold for England
28,391  29
2
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
27,614  17
3
'I didn't actually speak to Brian Cody for the whole six months I was out there'
25,036  1
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Room To Improve 'best bits' episode had everyone missing quantity surveyor Patricia
10,623  0
2
Aoibhín Garrihy defended herself for climbing a mountain in Kerry while seven months pregnant
7,594  5
3
Olly Murs has hinted that the terror scare he tweeted about last year was a cover-up... It's the Dredge
7,232  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years
DUBLIN
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
PSNI
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Parties unite to condemn 'thugs' who set a Sinn Féin councillor's car on fire in Derry
Pregnant woman has bottle smashed across her head by burglar in Co Down

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie