  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homelessness: Do we want an Ireland modelled on Vancouver where the majority prosper?

I live in Vancouver. Now, watching Ireland’s homelessness crisis developing from here, it’s hard not to see these two worlds coming closer and closer together, writes Richard MacCarthy.

By Richard MacCarthy Friday 6 Apr 2018, 7:00 AM
26 minutes ago 1,649 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3940946
Richard MacCarthy Writer and academic tutor

IRELAND HAS ABOUT 10,000 homeless people and up to 183,312 vacant homes.

That’s 18 empty homes for every homeless person in the country (or a mere 10 homes per homeless person if you prefer GeoView’s more conservative estimate of 96,263 vacant dwellings).

It’s hard to look at those numbers and not feel like something has gone terribly wrong, especially when you consider that 4,000 homes – around 2-4% of what the surveys say are out there – would probably be enough to house them all.

Vancouver

I live in Vancouver, a city famous for its beauty and infamous for its Downtown Eastside, a tiny piece of hell slotted in between the hipsterish Gastown and a glossy neighbourhood of professionals called Yaletown.

As hellscapes go, the Downtown Eastside has the feel of an asylum: it’s a 3-4 block chunk of Vancouver whose streets have simply given over to the addicted, the homeless and the severely mentally ill. 335 overdose deaths in 2017 (in a city not much bigger than Dublin) shows that even in Canada, a country with its head clearly affixed to its shoulders properly, a terrible crisis is just a few policy blunders away.

Now, watching Ireland’s homelessness crisis developing from here, it’s hard not to see these two worlds coming closer and closer together.

Addiction and mental health crises complicate issue

Over here, runaway addiction and mental health crises have complicated the homelessness issue considerably. Many Vancouverites worry, rightly or wrongly, that you just can’t give the worst-off too much free stuff, or else they will have no motivation to improve their situation and will just stick to the needle.

Some fear that offering too much might even encourage people to fail, so that they can avail of the help offered to the neediest.

Whether or not you agree with this sort of argument is one thing, but there is at least an argument there to be made that withholding some assistance from Vancouver’s worst-off might be in everyone’s best interests (including, paradoxically, the worst-off).

Aren’t we better off helping our worst-off?

In Ireland though, where global economic trends and forces are so clearly the crux of issue for the majority of our 10,000, this train of thought should be dismissed quickly.

All you have to do is ask blunt questions: wouldn’t it be cheap to house 10,000 people when there are nearly 200,000 empty homes scattered around the country (over 250,000 if you include vacant holiday homes)? Aren’t we better off helping our worst-off, especially when they will pay us back many times over in taxes once back on their feet?

How many thousand children must become homeless before the government has no choice but to act (and how much more expensive will the problem to be fix by then)?

Do we want a Trump-inspired, ‘everyone for themselves’ society, or can we find a middle-point between economic growth and empathy?

Do we want an Ireland modelled on Vancouver, where the majority can prosper, but only so long as they are willing to step over scavenged bedding and drug paraphernalia on the way to work? 

Endorsing through inaction

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently called Ireland’s homelessness crisis a national emergency. It’s hard to ignore big round numbers like 10,000, but things were no better with ‘only’ 9,000 homeless. 2,000 homeless children make for just as tragic a statistic as the 3.755 now being slung from bed to bed. “Cockroach and rodent infestation. Entire families sharing one bed. Children in fear because of anti-social behaviour.”

This is the world many families living in shelters and emergency accommodation face every day. That’s the pain and suffering we all – like it or not – endorse through silence and inaction. How much longer, Leo?

Richard MacCarthy is a writer and academic tutor.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Richard MacCarthy  / Writer and academic tutor

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
51,111  3
2
'My first thought when I was raped was whether or not I was pregnant - that shouldn't be the case'
49,829  218
3
'A cesspool': Philippines to close its most popular tourist island for six months
32,972  31
Fora
1
A major Irish building firm claims Carillion's collapse has forced it into examinership
352  0
2
'It will surely raise concerns' – Commercial stamp duty takings are well below target this year
215  0
3
A Dublin startup wants to help taxi drivers and freelancers get steady pay cheques
179  0
The42
1
UFC fighter injured as Conor McGregor and entourage cause mayhem in Brooklyn
95,039  102
2
UFC president says McGregor's rampage was the 'most disgusting thing in UFC history'
69,023  93
3
Golfer dislocates ankle while celebrating hole-in-one in Masters par-three competition
48,945  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
Emma Willis accidentally said 'face of the arse' during a very serious interview on This Morning
13,464  1
2
H&M has a dupe of Kate Middleton's wedding gown, and it's already sold out online
9,561  0
3
A guy on First Dates ended up sitting beside his ex-wife in the restaurant and it was very awkward
9,055  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebookâs progress in cleaning up its act'
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebook’s progress in cleaning up its act'
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
US
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Americans urged to carry overdose antidote in effort to tackle drug deaths
The Youtube shooter's bizarre online videos form key part of investigation
COURTS
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
Collapse of Carillion pushes building contractor Sammon into examinership
GARDAí
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaÃ­ are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
'We’re coming to a loose end': Family appeals for help finding man missing since Monday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie