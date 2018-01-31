  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saving for a house? Sometimes a person can't move back home, borrow from parents or travel

Moving abroad is expected but Ireland should make life affordable and attractive for young people, writes Niamh Baker.

By Niamh Baker Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 7:00 AM
6 hours ago 13,374 Views 81 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3824069
Niamh Baker

IT’S VERY DIFFICULT for a single, young person to get on the property ladder. I had hopes of finding a place of my own in Dublin but the prices of apartments are as high as family homes.

I’m very independent and it kills me to say that buying in Dublin would only be an option if I had a partner, and if they were willing to invest, but there’s isn’t much hope of doing it alone.

When I moved here three and a half years ago, I gave up my car in order to save for a deposit.

There was no way I was going to be able to afford renting in Dublin, run a car (and pay for parking everywhere) and save.

Last week the Taoiseach made comments about people raising deposits by going abroad to earn money or getting money from their parents but not everyone’s father is a doctor.

It’s not what parents do for their children, it’s what they teach them and my parents have always taught me to be independent.

It’s also not fair to put this pressure on parents. I have two siblings so if my parents were to give me money for a deposit, they’d also have to give my two siblings their deposits.

It’s unfair and unrealistic to put parents under that pressure. They’ve already raised us and often help with university.

‘Living at home not possible’

The Taoiseach is only thinking of the options he had when he was a first time buyer.

My father is a farmer. He often says we can build a house on the land but unfortunately, there are not so many career opportunities for me in my home area.

Another popular suggestion is to move in with your parents when saving for a deposit but commuting 230km to and 230km from work is not realistic for me.

My home house is nowhere near my workplace and I’m certainly not the only person living in Dublin, who doesn’t have the option of moving in with their parents.

As for Varadkar’s comment on going abroad for a period to get money, why is he telling Irish people to leave the country? I’m happy to stay and work here for an Irish company, surely this is what young people in Ireland should be encouraged to do.

To move abroad is nearly expected of me but Ireland is out of the recession, there are opportunities here and the government should be making life affordable to live and more attractive for young Irish people to settle in this country.

Niamh Baker  is originally from Clare but moved to Dublin in September 2014 for better career opportunities. She is currently working in advertising and plans to stay in the country’s capital for the foreseeable future. 

original-397-296x56

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Baker

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (81)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Five counties expected to wake up to snow tomorrow
155,038  28
2
Man shot dead in Dublin's north inner city
142,673  128
3
Irish rugby stars accused of rape 'boasted about sex on WhatsApp'
99,951  0
Fora
1
The Irish taxpayer will pick up the tab for bust Setanta Insurance
800  0
2
'My mother raised 13 children running a Kildare drapery shop - she's my business hero'
755  0
3
Nearly a decade after falling apart, the property sector is crying out for graduates again
134  0
The42
1
'He is an odious individual who has problems with the law'
37,643  16
2
As it happened: Huddersfield v Liverpool, Premier League
28,413  50
3
Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's £23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip
23,083  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
11 things 90s girls begged their parents to get them on holidays
7,980  5
2
Dear Fifi: Do I have a moral obligation to expose my friend's affair?
7,049  2
3
Blake Lively's spy movie has been shut down after her hand injury on the Dublin set
4,876  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears
Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears
Men found with 'lethal arsenal' of weapons jailed for nine and ten years
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
GARDAí
Drivers warned of 'sudden hailstone showers' ahead of severe weather forecast
Drivers warned of 'sudden hailstone showers' ahead of severe weather forecast
Gardaí open investigation after man shot dead in Dublin
Man shot dead in Dublin's north inner city
DUBLIN
Learning from past mistakes, keeping motivation and making amends in 2018
Learning from past mistakes, keeping motivation and making amends in 2018
Here's what it's like to travel the 'confusing' new cycle route through College Green
Armed gardaí arrest men in connection with Limerick burglaries
CORK
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
'Absolutely horrendous': 16 abandoned, malnourished donkeys rescued in Mayo
No decisions yet but Cork hopeful of multi All-Ireland football winning duo's return

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie