  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws

The bill has received cross-party support

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 12:55 PM
7 hours ago 14,020 Views 64 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3812621
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

LANDLORDS COULD HAVE to give private tenants at least three months’ notice and tell incoming tenants what the previous rent was under a new bill that was published today.

The bill, introduced by Social Democrats co-leader Roisín Shortall, has the backing of opposition parties Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Labour and the Green Party.

Current law requires landlords to give tenants between 28 and 35 days’ notice for those in the first year of their tenancy, with 56 days’ notice for those in tenancies for two to three years.

The Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Bill would give all renters a minimum of three months to find new accommodation. That would climb to four months for tenants who had been in their homes a year, four and a half months after five years, five and a half months after six and over six months after seven.

The bill would also allow tenants have access to details of the amount of rent paid under the previous tenancy before theirs began. Shortall says that this will ensure that the maximum rent increases charged in designated Rent Pressure Zones is applied correctly.

A third suggestion in the bill raises the maximum fine that can be applied to landlords who breach the act from €4,000 to €15,000.

Speaking at Leinster House today, Shortall said:

“The purpose of the bill is to provide more security to tenants. We all know we’re in the midst of a serious housing crisis.

Landlords only have to give tenants a very short notice period and we’re suggesting this be extended to give a more reasonable period.

“This was brought to our attention by charities in the area who are dealing with families being made homeless by short notices.”

Shortall said that 120 days is standard across the continent and the bill would bring Ireland in line with best practice.

Her party co-leader Catherine Murphy said the bill was a sign of a “changing of tenure” in Ireland as long-term renting becomes more normalised.

The bill also has the support of national housing charities Focus Ireland, Threshold and the Simon Communities.

Read: ‘Private renters need three months’ notice and should know what previous tenants paid’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (64)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
97,334  21
2
Tsunami threat lifted for Canada and US after powerful earthquake off Alaska
38,849  43
3
The World Economic Forum says Ireland has problems with 'soaring wealth inequality'
33,646  80
Fora
1
Nearly 7,000 Airbnb listings in Ireland last year weren't lived in by their owners
317  0
2
'Losing half a million euro changed my life - for the better'
277  0
3
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
250  0
The42
1
As it happened: Swansea v Liverpool, Premier League
39,301  55
2
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
37,415  18
3
How a Cork rugby nursery is becoming a hurling heavyweight
29,102  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
17,208  0
2
The Kardashian/Jenner clan have shared new photos and Kylie's the only one who has her stomach covered
9,801  4
3
11 tweets about January that are far too real right now
9,221  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
DUBLIN
Woman who stole â¬140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
Woman who stole €140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
Men armed with gun, knife and wrench rob bookies in separate incidents
HOUSING
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
'Private renters need three months' notice and should know what previous tenants paid'
A new homeless family hub run by a private company is set to open in Dublin next week
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
Captain's return: Seamus Coleman's 10-month injury absence set to end tonight
'I've still got a lot to offer' - Lennon leaves Everton to make Burnley switch

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie