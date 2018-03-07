  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Homeless charity to launch app that allows reporting of empty homes and buildings

Reusing Dublin is a brainchild of the Peter McVerry Trust together with Dublin-based social enterprise Space Engagers.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 6:01 AM
90386587_90386587 A vacant hostel on Bolton Street, Dublin, pictured in July 2015 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A NEW SMARTPHONE app is set to let members of the public mark buildings as being vacant in a bid to alleviate the homeless crisis.

Reusing Dublin, as the app is named, will be launched today in the capital.

The app, the brainchild of homelessness charity the Peter McVerry Trust in conjunction with Dublin-based social enterprise Space Engagers (Reusing Dublin is really a sub-function of the Space Engagers app itself), aims to combat the issue of vacant properties sitting unused in the face of a national supply crisis.

Vacant property is a hot-topic issue in Ireland at present, with dozens of developers fighting to keep their lands off the vacant sites list at the same time homelessness action groups are calling for such property to be made available to ease the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, homeless figures in Ireland continue to balloon. 14 people slept on the streets of Dublin during the worst of the Storm Emma blizzards last Thursday.

It’s set to get its official launch this afternoon by Twitter co-founder Biz Stone at the social media giant’s European headquarters in Dublin.

Space Engagers’ co-founder Philip Crowe said that “locals know their communities better than anyone else”, adding that “this local knowledge can play a key role in turning empty buildings back into homes”.

Screenshot_20180306-191714 The Reusing Dublin interface on Android

Reusing Dublin functions by allowing users to mark vacant buildings per their own knowledge, information that is then logged to an online database, which will be open to viewing by the public via the project’s website here (buildings can also be marked online via the website).

“We see empty buildings as spaces with the potential to transform the lives of people impacted by homelessness in Dublin,” said Francis Doherty of the Peter McVerry Trust.

We’ve been working on empty and derelict buildings for a few years now, and we know from this experience that we can create high quality homes much faster and cheaper than traditional new build construction.

“The Reusing Dublin project is something that we hope will encourage members of the public to share their knowledge of their community and city by logging empty buildings. The more empty buildings we can identify and reuse, the more homes we can provide to people impacted by homelessness in Dublin,” he added.

Reusing Dublin can be used via the on the Space Engagers app, available for free download on both iOS and Android. The Reusing Dublin website, meanwhile, can be found here

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
