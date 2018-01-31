Car, cash, cigarettes and alcohol seized as two questioned at illegal distillery in Cork

Source: Revenue

TWO POLISH NATIONALS were arrested yesterday as an illegal distillery was discovered at a house in Cork.

The find was made as Revenue officers, assisted by gardaí carried out a search under warrant of a house near Macroom.

During the search officers, assisted by Revenue detector dog Harvey, seized a total of 315 litres of alcohol in various stages of production, along with the production apparatus, tanks and containers.

A car was also seized along with 4,500 contraband cigarettes branded West, Rothmans and Marlboro and 6.5 kilos of tobacco branded Amber Leaf and West. The potential retail value of the alcohol, cigarettes & tobacco seized is around €17,200 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €12,100.

Source: Revenue

Cash worth €6,295 which officers believe is either the proceeds or funding of crime was also seized.

Two Polish nationals, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were interviewed and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Source: Revenue

A statement from Revenue warns people about using counterfeit products.

“Revenue would like to remind anyone tempted to buy cheap alcohol or tobacco products from an irregular source of supply, that there is a high possibility that they are buying counterfeit and dangerous products. Counterfeit alcohol and often contains high quantities of methanol, a poisonous chemical that can cause breathing difficulties, liver damage or blindness; and isopropyl alcohol, a chemical solvent commonly found in nail varnish remover.

“These recent seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal and counterfeit alcohol in the shadow economy. If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.”