Wednesday 12 September, 2018
Review into Cervical Check scandal to be published this afternoon

The Scally review is expected to recommend an overhaul of the Cervical Check screening programme.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,288 Views 4 Comments
Vicky Phelan
Image: Leah Farrell via Rollingnews
Vicky Phelan
Vicky Phelan
Image: Leah Farrell via Rollingnews

THE REPORT INTO the Cervical Check scandal is to be published later today with the Cabinet to consider the 50 recommendations it contains to overhaul the national screening service. 

The Scally Review into the scandal will examine details of the non-disclosure of information from Cervical Check audits to patients and what various parties knew and when they knew it.

The report by Dr Gabriel Scally will also examine the tendering, contracting and operation of the labs contracted by Cervical Check.

Some of the findings of the report were leaked to the media earlier this week with the Irish Times reporting that the review had identified serious system flaws in the screening process but it does not single out any individuals for blame in the smear test programme. 

Scally briefed a number of people affected by the scandal yesterday evening including Vicky Phelan and husband of the late Irene Teap, Stephen. 

The controversy came into the public eye in April when Vicky Phelan settled a High Court action against the HSE and Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011, which incorrectly said that her smear was free of abnormalities.

The smear tests of more 200 women may have been incorrect, a HSE audit found, and there has been much criticism over delays in telling those affected. 18 women impacted by the controversy have died. 

Interim recommendations made in June by Scally said an immediate ex-gratia payment of €2,000 should be paid to each woman involved in the Cervical Check scandal and to the next of kin of the deceased.

File Photo The Scally Report is to be published today on the Cervical Check crisis. End. President of the Epidemiology and Public Health section of the Royal Society of Medicine Dr Gabriel Scally. Source: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

Media Leaks 

A number of news reports on Tuesday revealed the review conducted by Dr Gabriel Scally has concluded that a commission of investigation does not need to be established. 

The reports came before a briefing took place between Dr Scally and some of the people affected. 

Vicky Phelan, who has terminal cancer, criticised the leaks and said that “information continues to be withheld from women and I will continue to fight back”.

Sinn Féin has called for a full commission of inquiry into the Cervical Check scandal and has been critical of the leaks to the media.

Louise O’Reilly, Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson has criticised the Minister for Health for the leak saying he had once again let down the families and survivors of the Cervical Check scandal.

“It is not acceptable that the families who have been impacted by what we now refer to as the ‘Cervical Check scandal’ hear from the media about the contents of the report,” O’Reilly said. 

    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    How one drug can make sex euphoric, but also destroy lives
    Gardaí arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    Baby girl dies after incident involving cord of window blind
