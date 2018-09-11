This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I woke up to a whitewash': Vicky Phelan hits out at leaking of CervicalCheck review

“Information continues to be withheld from women and I will continue to fight back.”

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 11:45 AM
1 hour ago 13,045 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4229521

2121-vicky-phelan_90550410 Vicky Phelan arriving at Government Buildings for a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last month. . Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

VICKY PHELAN HAS criticised the leaking of information from a report into the CervicalCheck controversy.

A number of media outlets today reported that the review conducted by Dr Gabriel Scally has concluded that a commission of investigation does not need to be established. 

RTÉ News reports that Scally has determined he has “uncovered what needs to be uncovered” and that the system should now be repaired with his recommendations rather than wait years for a commission to report back. 

A briefing between Scally and some of the people affected by the recommendations was due to take place tomorrow but may now be moved forward to today. 

Vicky, who has terminal cancer, said she had a lie-in this morning “to prepare myself for the gruelling week of interviews ahead” and woke up to “a whitewash”. 

“Today was the day I had set aside to pick up my kids from school and spend some time with them. That is now NOT going to happen. I find myself in the same position as I did a few months ago when I found out that I had not been informed about my own health,” she tweeted

Information continues to be withheld from women and I will continue to fight back.

Stephen Teap, whose late wife Irene was also affected by the scandal, earlier said he was “heartbroken at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal”.

‘Regrettable’

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Health Simon Harris said it is “extremely regrettable” that details of the review were leaked before impacted women and families were briefed. 

“Truthfully I don’t know who leaked it, I’d like to know who leaked it,” Harris said.

He said he is attempting to arrange for Vicky, Stephen and Lorraine Walsh, another woman affected by the scandal, to meet Scally today instead of the planned meeting tomorrow. 

The controversy came into the public eye in April when Vicky settled a High Court action against the HSE and Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011, which failed to show she had cancer.

The smear tests of more 200 women may have been incorrect, a HSE audit found, and there has been much criticism over delays in telling those affected. 18 women impacted by the controversy have died.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I woke up to a whitewash': Vicky Phelan hits out at leaking of CervicalCheck review
    11,432  17
    2
    		'He has to go': Sinn Féin submits motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy
    6,932  78
    3
    		Australian newspaper defends 'racist' Serena Williams cartoon
    17,062  74
    Fora
    1
    		Despite the heat from Facebook, recruiter CPL is reaping the rewards of temporary staff
    87  0
    2
    		Car-sharing startup Fleet hit its crowdfunding target - but just in the nick of time
    140  0
    3
    		Plans to put a children's play centre in Swords superclub the Wright Venue have been shelved
    541  0
    The42
    1
    		Former Wexford captain to return for fourth season in charge of London
    420  0
    2
    		Jordi Murphy suffers ankle ligament injury on Ulster debut
    996  0
    3
    		We don’t deserve Aaron Rodgers
    2,086  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    427  0
    2
    		Khloé Kardashian insists she has never confused herself with a 'real bunny'... it's The Dredge
    1,115  0
    3
    		FYI: Gemma Collins has a lifelong dream to 'make love' to Brian McFadden
    820  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    CANCER
    'I woke up to a whitewash': Vicky Phelan hits out at leaking of CervicalCheck review
    'I woke up to a whitewash': Vicky Phelan hits out at leaking of CervicalCheck review
    'Heartbroken at the disrespect shown': Criticism after leak of Cervical Check review
    Olivia Newton-John has cancer for the third time
    LEO VARADKAR
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    Will Frances Fitzgerald be made a minister again? She was up front and centre at this year's think-in
    OPINION
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'If we don't pay our Defence Forces a decent wage, we will lose talented, educated young people'
    'With palliative care, my dad was able to choose how he died - in his family's arms'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie