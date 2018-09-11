'I woke up to a whitewash': Vicky Phelan hits out at leaking of CervicalCheck review

Vicky Phelan arriving at Government Buildings for a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last month. . Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

VICKY PHELAN HAS criticised the leaking of information from a report into the CervicalCheck controversy.

A number of media outlets today reported that the review conducted by Dr Gabriel Scally has concluded that a commission of investigation does not need to be established.

RTÉ News reports that Scally has determined he has “uncovered what needs to be uncovered” and that the system should now be repaired with his recommendations rather than wait years for a commission to report back.

A briefing between Scally and some of the people affected by the recommendations was due to take place tomorrow but may now be moved forward to today.

Vicky, who has terminal cancer, said she had a lie-in this morning “to prepare myself for the gruelling week of interviews ahead” and woke up to “a whitewash”.

#CervicalCheck I am late to the table with my reaction for 2 reasons. Lest you all forget, I am still an ill woman battling cancer. The FIRST morning I decide to take a lie in to prepare myself for the gruelling week of interviews ahead and what do I wake up to - a whitewash 1/3 — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) September 11, 2018 Source: Vicky Phelan /Twitter

“Today was the day I had set aside to pick up my kids from school and spend some time with them. That is now NOT going to happen. I find myself in the same position as I did a few months ago when I found out that I had not been informed about my own health,” she tweeted.

Information continues to be withheld from women and I will continue to fight back.

Stephen Teap, whose late wife Irene was also affected by the scandal, earlier said he was “heartbroken at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal”.

Heartbroken this morning at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal by Government @SimonHarrisTD @campaignforleo leaking this report before the families find out, very upsetting waking up to this #cervicalcheckscandal — Stephen Teap (@Stephenteap) September 11, 2018 Source: Stephen Teap /Twitter

‘Regrettable’

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Health Simon Harris said it is “extremely regrettable” that details of the review were leaked before impacted women and families were briefed.

“Truthfully I don’t know who leaked it, I’d like to know who leaked it,” Harris said.

He said he is attempting to arrange for Vicky, Stephen and Lorraine Walsh, another woman affected by the scandal, to meet Scally today instead of the planned meeting tomorrow.

The controversy came into the public eye in April when Vicky settled a High Court action against the HSE and Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011, which failed to show she had cancer.

The smear tests of more 200 women may have been incorrect, a HSE audit found, and there has been much criticism over delays in telling those affected. 18 women impacted by the controversy have died.