Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after an elderly man was hit by a car in Charlestown, Co Mayo.

At 6.45pm last night, a man in his late 80s was struck by car on the old N5, around 2km from Charlestown.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo; his injuries are described as serious.

The occupants of the car sustained no physical injuries.

The scene is preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.