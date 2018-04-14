  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Road deaths decrease across Europe for second year in a row

The European Commission released the statistics for 2017 this week.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 8:15 AM
55 minutes ago 1,144 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3954744
Image: Shutterstock/sraphotohut
Image: Shutterstock/sraphotohut

THE NUMBER OF road deaths across Europe has decreased for the second year in a row latest statistics show.

The preliminary 2017 road safety statistics which were released this week by the Commission, show a decrease in the number of fatalities of around 2%.

A total of 25,300 people lost their lives on EU roads in 2017, which is 300 fewer than in 2016 (-2%) and 6,200 fewer than in 2010 (-20%). The Commission said that while this trend is encouraging, reaching the EU objective of halving road fatalities between 2010 and 2020 “will now be very challenging”.

The Irish Road Safety Authority said:

Ireland’s road safety performance is better than the EU average and has improved further from 2016 to 2017 (-15%), reaching 33 fatalities per million inhabitants. This is an encouraging trend but it is important that we do not allow ourselves to become complacent. Last year, cyclist fatalities increased by 50 % and this is something that cannot go unnoticed. Ireland’s ranking as the 5th safest country in the EU is down to the country’s commitment to road safety and the efforts of individual road users in making roads safer.

It also estimated that another 135,000 people were seriously injured last year, including a large proportion of vulnerable users:

  • Pedestrians
  • Cyclists
  • Motorcyclists.

Beside the victims, road fatalities and injuries also affect the society as a whole, as they have an estimated socio-economic cost of €120 billion a year.

The Commission said that this should lead to fresh efforts from all actors to make European roads safer.

It’s currently working on a series of concrete measures to spur further substantial progress.

Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “25,300 people lost their lives on our roads last year, and many more were left with life-changing injuries. Behind these figures are as many stories of grief and pain. Road safety is of course a responsibility shared with the Member States, but I believe that the EU can do more to better protect Europeans. The Commission is currently working on a series of concrete measures that we plan to announce in the coming weeks. The ambition is clear: saving more lives on our roads.”

Safe roads

There are an average of 49 road fatalities per one million inhabitants, which means that European roads “remained by far the safest in the world in 2017″.

Within the EU, Sweden (25 deaths per million inhabitants), the UK (27), the Netherlands (31) and Denmark (32) reported the best records in 2017.

Compared to 2016, Estonia and Slovenia reported the largest drop in fatalities with respectively -32% and -20%.

The performance gap between EU member states further narrowed in 2017, with only two of them recording a fatality rate higher than 80 deaths per million inhabitants: Romania and Bulgaria.

The commission is currently working on a new road safety framework for 2020-2030, together with a series of concrete measures contributing to safer roads.

It said:

This could include a revision of the European rules on vehicle safety, on infrastructure safety management and an initiative for the safe transition to cooperative, connected and autonomous mobility.

The commission is planning to present these measures to member states in spring 2018.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Search called off for woman who fell from cruise ship off the coast of Australia
86,495  35
2
Russia says it has proof Britain was behind alleged Syria chemical attack
51,920  187
3
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
49,701  36
Fora
1
'I sold my business for €14m, but the retirement plans didn't work out. I needed a new job quickly'
554  0
2
Why LinkedIn hides sweets from its staff... and other tips for looking after workers
448  0
3
The co-owner of Dundrum Town Centre has seen off a €5.7 billion takeover bid
198  0
The42
1
Jackson and Olding to leave Ulster - report
54,695  0
2
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
44,020  94
3
A try within seconds and a long-range penalty: Conor Murray swings victory for Munster in Bloemfontein
34,259  42
DailyEdge
1
13 hugely important facts all superstitious people need to know about Friday the 13th
21,666  2
2
Vogue Williams appears to have sold a Chanel bag for less than €30 on Star Boot Sale
6,330  0
3
Here's why everyone's on about boycotting Deciem and The Ordinary
5,839  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
'She was just so ill, it was horrible to see my child like that'
Health study says Ireland's weekly drinking limit should be 5 pints, not 8.5
HIGH COURT
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of €58 million Dublin 4 property
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
GARDAí
Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort
Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
Man found with serious injuries in Tallaght park pronounced dead

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie