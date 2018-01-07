Driver killed after car crashes into wall on Dublin's N4

The N4 in Dublin where the crash took place last night.

A MAN HAS been killed when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall on the N4 in Dublin.

The crash happened at about 2.15 am on the main road next to the Spa Hotel in Lucan.

The deceased man was in his 40s and was the sole occupant of the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was removed to Blanchardstown Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The scene of the crash had been closed for a period this morning to facilitate garda forensic investigators but it has since reopened.

Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-6667300 or any garda station.