Thieves steal €70,000 worth of coins from Wexford amusement centre

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following the well planned raid of an amusement centre in Courtown, Co Wexford, which saw robbers steal an estimated €70,000 and cause hundreds of thousands of euro worth of damage.

Thieves disabled the alarm system by cutting wires at a nearby Eir phone site before breaking into Courtown Amusement Centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Once inside the gang cracked open numerous slot machines and emptied them of their cash.

An estimated €70,000, mostly in coins, was taken from the premises and there was €270,000 worth of criminal damage. The arcade was left littered with the debris of destroyed machines.

CCTV footage has revealed that the thieves escaped in a vehicle. Gardaí have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident in the popular seaside town.

Damage to wiring at the Eir site meant that local residents were left without internet access for nearly three days.

The amusement centre’s management did not want to comment on the raid but confirmed that the business has reopened.