Russian opposition leader arrested during anti-Putin protests

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, centre, is detained by police officers in Moscow, Russia.

POLICE IN RUSSIA have detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a rally in Moscow which he had called to protest March presidential polls expected to extend Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin term to 2024.

“I have been detained,” Navalny tweeted.

“This means nothing. Come to Tverskaya (Avenue),” he said, referring to Moscow’s main thoroughfare.

Earlier, police raided the Moscow office of Navalny as the demonstrations calling for a boycott of Russia’s presidential election took place.

A video stream this morning from Navalny’s headquarters showed police entering the office. One broadcaster on the stream said police apparently were using a grinder to try to get access to the broadcast studio.

The anchors said police say they had come because of a bomb threat.

Navalny, who has been blocked from running in Russia’s 18 March 18 presidential election, called for nationwide protests.

Sizeable gatherings have been reported Sunday in the Far East and Siberia, including Vladivostok, and more are set for Moscow and St. Petersburg in the afternoon.

With reporting from © AFP, 2018