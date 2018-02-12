  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 12 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Terrorism not being considered as probe into one of Russia's worst ever air disasters begins

71 people lost their lives in yesterday’s crash near Moscow airport.

By AFP Monday 12 Feb 2018, 7:34 AM
13 hours ago 8,890 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3847124

RUSSIA-MOSCOW-AIR CRASH A police guard on site at the scene of the crash Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

INVESTIGATORS WILL TODAY examine numerous possible causes of one of Russia’s worst ever aviation accidents that saw a passenger plane carrying 71 people crash near Moscow minutes after take off, killing everyone on board.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it would consider explanations including human error, technical failure and weather conditions, as the country has experienced record snowfall in recent weeks. But it did not mention the possibility of terrorism.

The Antonov An-148 plane went down in the Ramensky district on the outskirts of Moscow at 11.28 Irish time yesterday after taking off from Domodedovo airport in the capital.

“65 passengers and six crew members were on board, and all of them died,” Russia’s office of transport investigations said in a statement

Three children were among the fatalities on a list published by Russian authorities.

The flight was operated by the domestic Saratov Airlines and was headed for Orsk, a city in the Ural mountains.

More than 400 people and 70 vehicles had been deployed to the crash site, the country’s emergency ministry said.

RUSSIA-MOSCOW-AIR CRASH The crash site outside Moscow Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The site was enveloped in heavy snow, making it difficult to access, with emergency workers forced to park their vehicles and reach the wreckage by foot. Others used snowmobiles and drones to survey the scene.

Russian transport minister Maksim Sokolov said “genetic expertise” would be needed to help identify the victims, adding that it could “take two or three months”.

‘Shock wave’

“I felt a shock wave,” Maria, a resident of a village near the crash site, told AFP.

The windows shook.

The transport investigations office said the plane disappeared from radar screens around four minutes after take-off.

A regional official said the aircraft’s black box had been retrieved.

The Russian-made plane was reportedly seven years old and bought by Saratov Airlines from another Russian airline a year ago.

RUSSIA-MOSCOW-AIR CRASH A woman is interviewed near the crash site Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Saratov was founded in the 1930s and flies to 35 Russian cities. Its hub is Saratov Central Airport in southern Russia.

The governor of the Orenburg region, where the plane was heading, told Russian media that “more than 60 people” on board the plane were from the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered “his profound condolences to those who lost their relatives in the crash,” his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin also cancelled plans to travel to Sochi to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas. Instead, the meeting will take place in Moscow.

Grieving relatives

Local media website Ural56.ru in the Orenburg region showed footage of distressed relatives at Orsk airport, where the plane had been due to land.

Andrei Odintsov, the mayor of Orsk, told Russian state television that six psychologists and four ambulances with medics were working with the families in the small airport.

Orsk is the second biggest city in the Orenburg region, near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan.

RUSSIA-MOSCOW-AIR CRASH Police holding guard near the crash site Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A crisis centre was also set up at Domodedovo, Moscow’s second-largest airport in terms of passenger numbers.

Russia has suffered numerous plane crashes, with airlines often operating ageing aircraft in dangerous flying conditions.

A light aircraft crashed in November in Russia’s far east, killing six people on board.

In December 2016 a military plane carrying Russia’s famed Red Army Choir crashed after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, killing all 92 people on board.

The choir had been due to give a concert to Russian troops operating in Syria.

Pilot error was blamed for that crash.

In March 2016, all 62 passengers died when a FlyDubai jet crashed in bad weather during an aborted landing at Rostov-on-Don airport.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Three dead after tour helicopter crashes in the Grand Canyon

Read: Two police officers shot dead responding to ‘domestic situation’ at home in Ohio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by pack of lions in South Africa
88,490  204
2
Rugby rape case: Alleged victim denies she 'had sex with a number of men' after going to home uninvited
61,373  0
3
All flights in and out of London City Airport cancelled after discovery of World War II bomb nearby
59,959  9
Fora
1
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
830  0
2
Poll: Do you think the planned €850m Cork-Limerick motorway is a good idea?
323  0
3
'There's a lack of respect for the sector': Trucking firms need more foreign drivers to fill staff gaps
315  0
The42
1
Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton recovering in hospital in Limerick after sideline incident
58,985  27
2
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport
35,837  11
3
'I turned pro at 13, signed a contract with Nike and that was the moment I knew I could do this'
35,300  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
15 of the grimmest rentals in Dublin this February
12,108  5
2
Amy Huberman had the best reaction to finding out husband Brian and Harvey from Sabrina are the same person
11,631  2
3
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
9,887  12

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing man (51)
Man dies after his car crashes into a tree in Co Louth
CORK
Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork
Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork
Deal done for Cork's new event centre but it could end up costing the State more money
'If you must build something there, it has to be world class' - the saga of the €250 million Cork city skyscraper
COURT
Man followed foreign student home on bus and raped her in her hallway, court hears
Man followed foreign student home on bus and raped her in her hallway, court hears
Amnesty launches case challenging standards watchdog's order that it return €137,000
Woman charged over incident in which 3-year-old girl was injured
IRELAND
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie