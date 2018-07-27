This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

State asks labs in CervicalCheck case to mediate to avoid adding to 'distress and trauma' of family

Ruth and Paul Morrissey have taken High Court action over her incorrectly read smear tests.

By Sean Murray Friday 27 Jul 2018, 4:15 PM
30 minutes ago 1,019 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4151966
Ruth Morrissey outside the High Court yesterday.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Ruth Morrissey outside the High Court yesterday.
Ruth Morrissey outside the High Court yesterday.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE STATE CLAIMS Agency (SCA) has said that it wants to resolve the case of Ruth Morrissey through mediation, and has written to the two laboratories acting as co-defendants in the case to try to resolve the matter out of court.

In emotional testimony this week, Ruth and her husband Paul Morrissey told the High Court that she had two smear tests incorrectly reported, and is now suffering from terminal cervical cancer.

The couple have taken the case against the HSE, US-based lab Quest Diagnostics and Irish firm Medlab Pathology Ltd.

The couple have a seven-year-old daughter and, yesterday, Paul Morrissey told the court it was “devastating” to hear his child say to Ruth “mammy, please don’t die, don’t leave”.

It was understood that this case could have extended into September, as the courts are set to break for the month of August, and the SCA – acting on behalf of the HSE in this case – said in a statement today that it is committed to expediting the resolution of all cervical cancer misdiagnosis “in a sensitive manner”.

“The SCA is not acting on behalf of the co-defendant laboratories, which have separate legal representation,” it said, adding that an earlier attempt of mediation during the week was unsuccessful.

The SCA has admitted liability in respect of the non-disclosure of the audit of Ms Morrissey’s smear tests. However, neither of the laboratories has admitted liability in respect of the smear tests they assessed.

With this invitation for the two laboratories – where one has been accused of misreading a smear in 2009 and the other a test from 2012 – to engage in mediation, the SCA said it hopes to resolve this matter as soon as possible.

It added: “ The SCA believes that mediation, which avoids the difficult and adversarial environment that a court hearing involves, provides the best route for a resolution without adding to the considerable distress and trauma that Ms Morrissey and her family have already suffered.”

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Tonight's blood moon is the longest of the 21st century - here's when you can see it best
72,318  17
2
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
66,654  0
3
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
59,681  89
Fora
1
'Seriously insolvent' renewable energy group OpenHydro is headed for liquidation
912  0
2
A Japanese tech giant wants to help fix Dublin's traffic snarls with sensors and AI
304  0
3
A big plan's being drawn up to entice tourists to the 'cruising paradise' of the Shannon
270  0
The42
1
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India
32,129  40
2
After intense headaches and feeling just plain 'crap', Jared Payne has moved to a new chapter
28,736  15
3
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
25,046  9
DailyEdge
1
A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris
39,725  18
2
Stanford rapist claims he only wanted 'sexual outercourse' and FYI this needs to be cancelled
7,433  3
3
People are fuming with Dr Alex over what he did to Alexandra on Love Island
3,879  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Garda found guilty of assaulting two women in car wins appeal against conviction
Garda found guilty of assaulting two women in car wins appeal against conviction
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
GARDAí
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
DUBLIN
We go again! Dublin and Mayo unveil sides for repeat of 2017 All-Ireland final as championship heats up
We go again! Dublin and Mayo unveil sides for repeat of 2017 All-Ireland final as championship heats up
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
COURT
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie