This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'

Ruth Morrissey has taken a case against the HSE along with her husband, Paul, claiming smear tests were incorrectly reported.

By Sean Murray Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,161 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4148323
The case was heard in the Four Courts in Dublin
Image: Shutterstock/4kclips
The case was heard in the Four Courts in Dublin
The case was heard in the Four Courts in Dublin
Image: Shutterstock/4kclips

Updated 4 minutes ago

A WOMAN WHO is faced with a terminal cancer diagnosis has told the High Court that a doctor did not tell her about a 2014 audit that found her smear tests had been incorrectly reported.

Ruth Morrissey, a 37-year-old who lives on Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen in Limerick, has said that smear tests carried out in 2009 and 2012 were wrongly reported as normal.

Alongside her husband Paul, Ruth has taken a High Court case against the HSE, US-based lab Quest Diagnostics and Irish firm Medlab Pathology Ltd.

The couple have a seven-year-old daughter.

Morrissey’s cancer recurred this year, and she has been told it will progress to terminal within a year. Her lawyers have argued that failures to correctly report previous smear tests resulted in devastating consequences for the Morrissey family.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross has already refused an application from the laboratories to adjourn the case until the autumn.

She began giving evidence to the court yesterday, and continued today.

The CervicalCheck controversy came to light in April, when Vicky Phelan won her High Court case for damages over her missed cancer diagnosis. After an audit, it was found that 221 women had a smear test incorrectly read.

It was also confirmed that 18 of these women had since died.

Ruth Morrissey told the court that when she heard Phelan on TV, she believed straight away that she had also been affected by a missed test.

She today described a meeting with her doctor in May of this year, and said: “He explained there was an audit in 2014. He showed me the pieces of paper in my file that indicated two of my previous smears were incorrect. I didn’t know the details.

I was kind of surprised. One maybe, but two – I was taken aback… He apologised that he forgot to tell me.

She also said the doctor said that the only reason he told her about this incorrect smears is “because he had to”.

Also giving evidence was her husband Paul. This is how he described that meeting: “here was another family also present [in the waiting room]. They were looking at Ruth. You knew they were thinking the same thing we were thinking.

[The doctor] asked us to go in and explain what had happened. It was awful. I couldn’t even look at him. When you hear someone say in 2016 they never told you, he never once told us that this was the case. If only in 2016, he had said ‘Ruth we’ve had a couple of smears come back here’, it mightn’t have been as big as it was. It wouldn’t have been inoperable.

The mother-of-one also described the physical symptoms of her condition, as she receives chemotherapy, which are having a debilitating effect on her life.

“I’d have to climb up the stairs on my hands and knees and down on my bum,” she said. “I used to cook and clean. That’s something I’ve been able to do. I have difficulty holding pots, taking large objects out of the oven. I used to keep a nice neat house. I can’t do that anymore. Paul is doing everything.”

Ruth Morrissey described feeling pain in her arms, pelvic area and stomach, as well as difficulty in sleeping and focusing.

She also said it was no longer possible to be intimate with her husband and this was a source of great regret for her. She said: “You feel your relationship is damaged. You miss the intimacy. You know you love him so much, you feel you want to show you love him.

It’s devastating. You have to dig really deep. I mean really deep… Your perspective has changed. I’m not frightened to die.

Paul Morrissey spoke about how it’s impacting their young daughter. He said: “She knows to a certain extent what Ruth is facing. She’s very smart. She’s a lot smarter than me. You can see it. She’s worried.

When you go downstairs and you hear your daughter say “mammy, please don’t die, don’t leave”. It’s devastating.

He said that their lives have completely changed from the diagnosis and the revelations about how her smear tests, and added that it had shaken his trust.

“Only for the media and the publicity we would never have found out what was really happening,” Paul Morrissey said. “He should have rang and said I need to discuss something with you. The trust is gone.”

The couple have been together for nearly 20 years, having got together when they were still both teenagers.

Towards the close of his evidence, Paul spoke about how he felt about his wife’s prognosis.

He said: “To think I’m going to lose my wife at 38 years of age, she’s the only person I’ve ever slept with. She’s never going to see our daughter’s confirmation… or her married. It’s soul destroying, it’s heartbreaking.”

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
105,163  80
2
Waterford man who went missing in Netherlands turns up safe and well in Berlin
61,872  10
3
Swedish student's stunt to save Afghan man from deportation goes viral
40,111  129
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
605  0
2
'Doomsday': Tourism firms stand to lose hundreds of millions of euro from a no-deal Brexit
294  0
3
This Dublin startup wants to stop small firms being burnt by currency fluctuations
195  0
The42
1
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
36,011  31
2
Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis
30,381  48
3
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit
24,918  34
DailyEdge
1
Dr Alex was all Love Island viewers could talk about after last night's Baby Challenge
9,963  0
2
A US politician has resigned after making a show of himself on Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who is America?'
6,739  4
3
Praise is heaped upon Primark for using an amputee model in latest ad campaign
5,027  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna has extra portion of settlement released to purchase Dublin home
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
COURT
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Conor McGregor to appear before New York court today
HIV drug may be more affordable after European court ruling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie