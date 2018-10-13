This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saudi Arabia rejects 'baseless' murder claims over missing journalist

Jamal Khashoggi vanished on 2 October after entering the consulate to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.

By AFP Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 8:20 AM
Security personnel stand at the entrance of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

SAUDI ARABIA HAS dismissed accusations that Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by a hit squad inside its Istanbul consulate as “lies and baseless allegations”, as Riyadh and Ankara spar over the missing journalist’s fate.

A Saudi delegation was in Turkey for talks on the case, which threatens not only to harm fragile relations between the two countries but also to do serious damage to the reformist credentials of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the kingdom’s ties to the West.

As the controversy intensified, the Washington Post reported Turkish officials had recordings made from inside the building that allegedly proved their claims Khashoggi was tortured and killed at the consulate.

Big names from media and business have already cancelled appearances at a major conference in Riyadh this month and both the IMF chief and the US treasury secretary made their attendance conditional on the findings in the case.

In the first Saudi ministerial reaction to Turkish accusations that Khashoggi was killed, Interior Minister Prince Abdel Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef condemned “what has been reported in certain media concerning false accusations against Saudi Arabia… in the case of the disappearance of citizen Khashoggi”.

“What has been reported on the matter of orders to kill him is a lie and a baseless allegation,” the minister said in comments carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

He added the kingdom was “in compliance with international laws and conventions”.

Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributor Khashoggi vanished on 2 October after entering the consulate to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.

Security Cam Images About Missing Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi - Istanbul A still image from a security cam claims to show Saudi people arriving at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul. It is claimed that these people are Saudi intelligence officers who killed Jamal Khashoggi. Source: Depo Photos/ABACA

Working group

The Saudi delegation, whose composition was not immediately clear, is expected to meet with Turkish officials in Ankara at the weekend, state media said on Friday.

It is likely that they will take part in a joint working group on the case, whose creation was announced Thursday by Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin following a request by Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi official source quoted by SPA news agency said it was “a positive move” Turkey had agreed to the creation of what it described as a “joint action team”.

The Turkish leadership has so far stopped short of accusing Saudi Arabia, although pro-government media have published sensational claims, including that an “assassination team” was sent to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has challenged Saudi Arabia to provide CCTV images to back up its account that Khashoggi left the consulate safely.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national living in the US since September 2017 fearing arrest, criticised some policies of Mohammed bin Salman and Riyadh’s intervention in the war in Yemen.

The Washington Post reported the Turkish government has told US officials it has audio and video recordings which show how Khashoggi was “interrogated, tortured and then murdered” inside the consulate before his body was dismembered.

Turkish officials contacted by AFP refused to comment on the veracity of the report.

‘Horrified’ 

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said she was “horrified” by reports about the Saudi dissident’s fate, while US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed “concern”.

But both said that for now they still planned to attend a 23-25 October conference in Riyadh, dubbed “Davos in the Desert” after the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort.

“The answer is for now I am” still going, Mnuchin said. “If more information comes out over the next week, I will obviously take that into account.”

Lagarde said she had to “conduct the business of the IMF in all corners in the world”.

“So at this point of time, my intention is to not change my plans and to be very attentive to the information that is coming out in the next few days.”

Bloomberg, the Financial Times, The Economist and The New York Times withdrew as the event’s media sponsors, while the CEO of ride-hailing app Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi said he would no longer be attending unless “a substantially different set of facts emerges”.

‘Arguments, shouting’ 

Ankara and Riyadh have been on opposing sides in the region on key issues, including the ousting of the Islamist Egyptian government and last year’s Saudi-led blockade on Turkey’s regional ally Qatar. Yet as key Sunni Muslim powers, they have maintained cordial relations.

But despite Riyadh’s agreement on Tuesday to let Turkish authorities search the Saudi mission, the probe has not yet taken place. The two sides have been in intense contacts to resolve the issue, local media reported.

Pro-government Turkish newspaper Sabah said officials wanted to search the building with luminol, a chemical that allows forensic teams to discover blood traces, but the Saudis had so far refused.

Officers were looking into sound recordings sent from a smartwatch Khashoggi was wearing when he entered the consulate to a mobile phone he gave to his Turkish fiancee outside, Hatice Cengiz.

Turkish daily Milliyet reported “arguments and shouting” could be heard on the recordings.

© AFP 2018 

