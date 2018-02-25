Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo

Jimmy Loughlin, who died after an assault in Sligo town yesterday, was described today as a popular and well respected young man.

Updated 10.05pm

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jimmy Loughlin.

Gardaí in Sligo investigating the murder of the young man said this evening that they have charged a male in connection with the incident. He will appear before Donegal Town district court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

The community in Sligo town is in shock following the death of Jimmy Loughlin, originally from the Ballintogher area, who was found dead yesterday afternoon at a house on Connolly Street in Sligo town.

A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later and a murder investigation was launched. The arrested man was held in custody at Ballymote garda station.

A post-mortem examination was being carried out today to determine the exact cause of death of the 20-year-old man.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tom MacSharry told TheJournal.ie that the community is “in shock”.

“It’s very tragic and our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased man and his family and his friends,” he said.

“I didn’t know him personally, but from what I hear in Sligo he was very popular and very well respected.”

MacSharry also said Loughlin was well regarded by his fellow employees at the local McDonald’s restaurant.

