Gardaí launch murder investigation after man found dead in Sligo

A man is being questioned at Ballymote garda station in connection with the incident.

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched in Sligo after the discovery of a man’s body.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident at a house on Connolly Street in Sligo at 1.30pm today. A 20-year-old man, believed to have been the victim of an assault, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time and is in custody at Ballymote garda station.

Gardaí remain at the scene, which has been preserved for a forensic examination, and the State pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or who has any information about the man’s death to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.