Snow-ice warning remains in place - but it won't be as cold

A man nips out for milk in Kilteel on the Wicklow/Kildare/Dublin border.

AN ORANGE SNOW-ICE warning remains in place for Leinster this morning, but temperatures are set to hit eight degrees today.

The warning reminds the public that much of the snow that is remaining after Storm Emma is deep-lying and could lead to localised flooding as it thaws.

The warning will be in place until 10am.

As for today, Met Éireann says that today will be cloudy with scattered showers. Those showers will get heavier and more frequent in the afternoon, though the east will remain mostly dry.

“Afternoon temperatures will range from five to eight degrees and winds will be light, variable in direction at first, becoming light to moderate westerly later. Snow-melt will continue, leading to an accumulation of surface water.”

Tonight will see scattered showers and temperatures around or below freezing.

Tomorrow will see sunny spells and showers as the rest of the week looks set to stay cold with the risk of frost and ice by night.