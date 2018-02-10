Snow, ice, heavy rain and strong winds: Ireland set to get battered by awful weather this weekend

THE COUNTRY IS facing a wet and windy weekend, as Met Éireann has issued three separate weather warnings.

A snow-ice warning is in place for the whole country for later tonight and Sunday, with snowfall of up to 3cm expected. Larger amounts of snow are forecast for Ulster and Connacht, particularly on higher ground.

A rain warning is also in place, with between 25 and 35mm of rain is set to fall today in Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

A wind warning, meanwhile, has been issued for Munster, Leinster and Galway, with gusts of up to 110km/hr expected.

Today will be a great deal milder than tomorrow, with highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees. However, there is the risk of thunder and spot flooding in places as rain becomes widespread in the afternoon.

It will be very cold tonight as the snow moves in from the west, with frost and icy patches set to develop.

Tomorrow will also be very cold with showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow with a slight risk of thundery bursts forecast.

Temperatures will only range between 1 and 4 degrees during the day, going below freezing again overnight.

Looking ahead, we’re set for another cold, unsettled week.