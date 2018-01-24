  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Storm Georgina: Fallen trees and debris on routes around the country this morning

The winds were at their strongest in the early hours of the morning.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 7:21 AM
1 hour ago 11,223 Views 11 Comments
THERE ARE REPORTS of fallen trees and blown debris on a number of routes around the country this morning, after Storm Georgina swept across the country overnight.

According to AA Roadwatch, there are reports of a fallen tree on Nutley Lane in Dublin. Elsewhere around the country, there are reports of a tree blocking the Raphoe/Stranorlar Rd (R236) between Raphoe and Convoy in Donegal.

There are also reports of a tree down on the Goresbridge Rd (R702) outside of Borris in Carlow, according to the traffic monitoring surface.

There are reports of excess surface water in some areas, AA Roadwatch says.

The winds were at their strongest in the early hours of this morning.

A ‘yellow alert’ wind warning remains in effect for the country until 9am this morning.

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place, until 10am, covering:

  • Donegal
  • Galway
  • Leitrim
  • Mayo
  • Sligo
  • Clare

Heavy rain will clear the southeast this morning, with sunny spells and scattered showers following, according to Met Éireann.

There’ll be further showers tonight, some heavy and with a risk of hail and thunder – especially in the north of the country, the weather service says.

Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
