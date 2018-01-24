Storm Georgina: Fallen trees and debris on routes around the country this morning

THERE ARE REPORTS of fallen trees and blown debris on a number of routes around the country this morning, after Storm Georgina swept across the country overnight.
According to AA Roadwatch, there are reports of a fallen tree on Nutley Lane in Dublin. Elsewhere around the country, there are reports of a tree blocking the Raphoe/Stranorlar Rd (R236) between Raphoe and Convoy in Donegal.
There are also reports of a tree down on the Goresbridge Rd (R702) outside of Borris in Carlow, according to the traffic monitoring surface.
There are reports of excess surface water in some areas, AA Roadwatch says.
The winds were at their strongest in the early hours of this morning.
A ‘yellow alert’ wind warning remains in effect for the country until 9am this morning.
A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place, until 10am, covering:
- Donegal
- Galway
- Leitrim
- Mayo
- Sligo
- Clare
Heavy rain will clear the southeast this morning, with sunny spells and scattered showers following, according to Met Éireann.
There’ll be further showers tonight, some heavy and with a risk of hail and thunder – especially in the north of the country, the weather service says.
