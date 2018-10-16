This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stormy Daniels' defamation case against Donald Trump dismissed by US judge

The claim is separate from another lawsuit that Daniels filed against Trump, which is continuing.

By Associated Press Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 7:37 AM
47 minutes ago 9,589 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4288434
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has had her defamation case against Donald Trump dismissed.
Image: Markus Schreiber/Assoicated Press
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has had her defamation case against Donald Trump dismissed.
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has had her defamation case against Donald Trump dismissed.
Image: Markus Schreiber/Assoicated Press

A FEDERAL JUDGE has dismissed Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against US president Donald Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump in April after he said a composite sketch of a man she said threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with the real estate mogul was a “con job”.

Trump tweeted that the man was “nonexistent” and claimed Daniels was playing the “fake news media for fools”.

He also retweeted a side-by-side photo comparing the sketch with a photo of Daniels’ husband.

However, in an order handed down yesterday, US District Judge S. James Otero said that Trump’s statement was protected speech under the First Amendment.

“If this court were to prevent Mr. Trump from engaging in this type of ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ against a political adversary, it would significantly hamper the office of the President,” the judge wrote.

“Any strongly worded response by a president to another politician or public figure could constitute an action for defamation. This would deprive this country of the ‘discourse’ common to the political process.”

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, vowed to appeal the decision and said he was confident it would be reversed.

“There is something really rich in Trump relying on the First Amendment to justify defaming a woman,” Avenatti said.

But the president’s lawyer immediately hailed the ruling as a “total victory” for Trump.

“No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr Avenatti, can truthfully characterise today’s ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels,” Charles Harder said in a statement.

The judge’s ruling also entitles Trump to collect legal fees from Daniels, but the amount that Daniels would need to pay will be determined later, Harder said.

The defamation claim is separate from another lawsuit that Daniels filed against Trump, which is continuing.

Daniels was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement that was signed days before the 2016 election, and is suing to dissolve that contract.

Daniels has argued that the agreement should be invalidated because Trump’s then-personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, signed it, but Trump did not.

Lawyers for Trump and Cohen now say the deal that saw Daniels paid $130,000 to keep quiet was invalid, and that they won’t sue her for breaking it.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'My mother was tied to the bed and when she couldn't push, one of the nuns sat on her chest'
    76,223  26
    2
    		Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their first child
    76,000  54
    3
    		RTÉ presidential debate cuts to ad break because of heckler
    52,140  28
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think there's too much focus on college degrees at the expense of trades?
    397  0
    2
    		Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
    180  0
    3
    		Mytaxi, Facebook and Ryanair tumbled down the league of 'good customer experience'
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		‘We're sorry, but the GAA team actually don't want you to present the boys with the medals’
    46,216  74
    2
    		'I understand that I'm more expendable... you want to be selfless towards the team'
    29,122  33
    3
    		Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Wales in the Nations League tomorrow?
    24,827  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Willis' take on the Roxanne Pallett interview is indicative of her prowess as a broadcaster
    16,102  0
    2
    		Pink might have predicted Kanye West would act the gowl nine years ago
    12,016  3
    3
    		Director of Miscarriage Association defends Harry and Meghan amid accusations of insensitivity
    11,655  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Minister to amend law to allow Garda Commissioner work past the age of 60
    Minister to amend law to allow Garda Commissioner work past the age of 60
    Dublin gang suspected of campaign of graffiti harassment and threats to garda injured in acid attack
    Garda Sergeant awarded €8,000 after years of harassment and false accusations
    OPINION
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Why I travelled home to vote in favour of adding 'North' to Macedonia's name
    Do dangerous minds rule the world?
    SAUDI ARABIA
    Explainer: 13 million people are facing starvation in Yemen. Why?
    Explainer: 13 million people are facing starvation in Yemen. Why?
    Turkish officials given permission to enter Saudi consulate to investigate journalist's disappearance
    Saudi stocks plunge after Donald Trump threatens 'severe punishment' over journalist's disappearance
    HOMELESSNESS
    Rough sleeping banned in Hungary as new homelessness law comes into force
    Rough sleeping banned in Hungary as new homelessness law comes into force
    'A detrimental impact on children': 19 babies born into a homeless charity's services last year
    'He chose to die at home. The hostel was his home': Lynn Ruane on hidden health problems in homelessness

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie