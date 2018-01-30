Porn star who allegedly had affair with Trump to talk to Kimmel - straight after State of the Union

Stormy Daniels Source: Hubert Boesl/DPA/PA Images

STORMY DANIELS, THE adult film star who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, is set to be interviewed on US TV tonight.

Daniels will appear on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live after Trump delivers his first State of the Union address as US President at 9pm local time (2am Irish time).

When he announced the interview last week, Kimmel said he had “many questions” for Daniels. His show is taped a few hours before being broadcast at 11.30pm (4.30am Irish time).

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s lawyer arranged a payment of $130,000 (about €105,000) to Daniels to prevent her from talking about the alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, facing sagging approval ratings in a midterm election year, is expected to discuss the US’s growing economy and calls for action on immigration and trade in his address.

White House officials have said Trump will appeal for bipartisanship in the speech, though it’s unclear if his rhetoric will be matched by any real overtures to Democrats.

Partisanship in Washington DC has only deepened in the year since Trump has taken office, driven in part by the president’s often personal attacks on his political rivals.

During a traditional pre-speech lunch with television anchors, Trump said: “Unity is what I’m striving for, to bring the country together.”

Contains reporting from the Associated Press