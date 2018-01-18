  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No charges to be brought in relation to boy (17) who killed himself after alleged cyberbullying

The mother of the teenager says laws need to change to protect children from online predators.

By Louise Roseingrave Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 1:04 PM
3 hours ago 14,426 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3804241
Image: Shutterstock/Urupong Phunkoed
Image: Shutterstock/Urupong Phunkoed

THE MOTHER OF a teenage victim of alleged cyberbullying says laws need to change to protect children from online predators.

Elaine Hughes lost her son Darren Hughes Gibson (17) to suicide on 23 August 2012.

Ms Hughes believes her son was bullied online due to the colour of his skin.

Following consideration of a substantial file containing 5,500 pages of online messages, the Director of Public Prosecution has directed that no charges will be brought.

“The laws need to change, there are too many children out there who feel they have no other option,” Hughes said.

Her son Darren was found dead at the Stephenstown Industrial Estate in Balbriggan, Co Dublin on 23 August, 2012.

He had been reported missing by his mother after he failed to return to the family’s former home at New Haven Bay in Balbriggan the previous night.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane set a date for a full hearing into the teen’s death, but Hughes said she wants a review of the DPP’s decision.

Speaking after the inquest, she said she felt her son’s case was not being taken seriously enough.

“I want a review of the DPP’s decision and I want to see the (garda) file,” she said.

I think Darren’s case is being dismissed, that more could be done.

“I saw the messages that were sent to Darren and I found deleted messages on his phone after the guards had given it back to me, messages they had not seen.

It took them three weeks just to come back for the phone.

“This has affected our entire family, not just my own children but my parents too, the whole family is devastated at losing Darren,” she said.

Hughes broke down in tears as Sergeant John Cannon of Lusk Garda Station informed the court of the DPP’s decision not to bring charges.

The decision follows a lengthy investigation by gardaí and a considerable period of consideration by the DPP’s office after a file was submitted in early 2016.

The garda file contains some 5,500 pages of documents, much of it obtained from Facebook through mutual assistance between Irish and US authorities.

The messages were sent to and from Darren’s Facebook account.

The information provided by Facebook includes messages that were deleted after the teenager’s death and messages that include inferences of harassment and bullying.

Hughes says son had been bullied throughout his life for the colour of his skin and because he wore a hearing aid. Later this year, the family will mark the sixth anniversary of Darren’s death.

The coroner set a date for the full hearing of the inquest into Darren’s death but said this was open to change if there was any update relating to the DPP’s decision.

At present, the inquest is scheduled to be heard on 4 May 2018.

If you need to talk, please contact:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s) 

Read: Britain appoints ‘Minister for Loneliness’ to tackle the ‘sad reality of modern life’

Read: ‘It’s impossible to feel sad and sing at the same time’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Louise Roseingrave

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
AA customer says employee was stopped from speaking to him in Irish
59,399  150
2
'The love of my life is gone'- Dolores O'Riordan's partner remembers singer as post-mortem is due
45,279  9
3
'I never cost the State a penny, but now they're taking part of my pension'
38,291  43
Fora
1
'Try getting a job in your 50s and see how many people want to employ you'
1,523  0
2
The company behind Birds Eye has snapped up Ireland's biggest frozen pizza brand
854  0
3
Denis O'Brien has pumped millions into his Actavo business after swingeing job cuts
542  0
The42
1
'I'm trying to live as much of a professional lifestyle as I can': Chin on life as a full-time hurler
47,995  98
2
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
47,643  75
3
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
43,335  165
DailyEdge.ie
1
Lidl is now selling a blanket with built-in booties for all the perennially cold people out there
9,895  2
2
Which Leaving Cert English Poet Are You?
6,107  2
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
5,791  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Drunk driver who killed elderly man gets community service after widow pleads for him to avoid jail
Drunk driver who killed elderly man gets community service after widow pleads for him to avoid jail
Man who injured gardaí while trying to get away from drugs bust jailed for five years
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
GARDAí
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Missing Kildare teenager found safe and well
There is more than one apology due over the abysmal Kerry Babies saga
DUBLIN
No charges to be brought in relation to boy (17) who killed himself after alleged cyberbullying
No charges to be brought in relation to boy (17) who killed himself after alleged cyberbullying
Accidental death verdict returned in case of boy killed in sulky accident
Dublin man to share €50,000 scratchcard winnings with lifelong best friend
LEO VARADKAR
Poll: Do you think the UK should vote again on Brexit?
Poll: Do you think the UK should vote again on Brexit?
'I never cost the State a penny, but now they're taking part of my pension'
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie