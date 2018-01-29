The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRENE WHITE: A man who plead guilty to the ‘frenzied’ murder of Irene White in Dundalk told gardaí he received ‘a relatively small some of money’ after phoning the person who asked him to do it.

2. #FEUD: A man was jailed for life by the non-jury Special Criminal Court after being found guilty of the murder of the manager of the Sunset House pub in Dublin.

3. #ABORTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is this evening expected to give details of the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment, following a Cabinet meeting.

4. #CH-CH-CHANGES: Bus route changes in Dublin’s city centre appear to be having the desired effect as journey times improved and commuters reported less traffic this morning.

5. #SONGS OF EXPERIENCE: U2 announced details of three Irish shows later this year, with tickets going on sale on Friday.