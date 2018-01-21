Tallaght Hospital says new app will 'help patients get the most from their treatment'

The app

TALLAGHT HOSPITAL HAS launched a new patient and visitor app – making it the first Irish public hospital to do so.

The app provides users with access to information on many of the services available at the hospital including facilities, wards and site map, visitor information, contact details for clinics and consultants, and news and updates.

In a statement, Tallaght Hospital said it was “motivated by the success of similar apps in other healthcare systems such as the UK and US, where such apps are increasingly the norm”.

David Wall, Director of ICT at Tallaght Hospital, said: “Globally the trend in the provision of public services is increasingly migrating to mobile and individual person-centred engagement. Healthcare is no different.

“At its most basic we wanted to make it easier for our patients and their relatives and carers to get information about our hospital and its services in the most convenient and accessible way.

Engaged patients are better patients and this app helps patients to arm themselves with a lot of important information which can help them get the most from their treatment … thereby supporting them at an often difficult, stressful time and improving their overall experience.

The app is free to use, available on both iOS and Android, and can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

PillCam

In recent years Tallaght Hospital has introduced several initiatives that utilise technology in a bid to improve patient experience and outcome.

These include ‘Lucy’, a robot which connects patients and doctors remotely; the TRASNA telemedicine system that connects stroke patients and their families remotely with senior stroke physicians; and PillCam – a minimally invasive video recording technology, swallowed as a pill by patient, which investigates potential disorders of the small intestine.