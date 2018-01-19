  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bikram yoga is 'no more effective than yoga practiced at room temperature'

This type of yoga is carried out in a room heated to 35–42 degrees Celsius.

By Órla Ryan Friday 19 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
11 hours ago 10,574 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3804494

BIKRAM YOGA, A form of hot yoga, is no more effective at improving health than doing yoga at room temperature, according to a new study.

Bikram yoga became popular in the 1970s and is practiced worldwide. It involves 26 postures and is usually practiced in a room heated to 35–42 degrees Celsius.

Despite its popularity, researchers at the University of Texas have said little is known about the health benefits associated with it or the stipulation that it is carried out in a hot environment.

A new study published in Experimental Physiology is the first report to date to isolate the effects of the heat in Bikram yoga. It found that the heated environment did not play a role in causing improvements in vascular health.

Heart disease 

The research shows that Bikram yoga can reduce changes in the lining of blood vessels that are involved in the development and progression of heart disease.

It also found that it can possibly delay the progression of atherosclerosis, which is a disease in which plaque builds up inside arteries and can cause a heart attack or stroke.

However, crucially, it found that it is not necessary for the yoga to be performed at a hot temperature, with the effects also being seen at room temperature.

As part of the study, 80 participants aged 40-60 years were randomly selected to join one of three study groups after preliminary screening.

Researchers said, in addition to the heated (40 degrees Celsius) and room temperature (23 degrees Celsius) yoga groups, a control group was also included to “account for the effect of time on our primary results”.

All participants were sedentary (doing less than two days per week of moderate physical activity) for a minimum of six months prior to participating in the study. People who were pregnant or had certain health issues such as uncontrolled high blood pressure were excluded from taking part.

The intervention lasted for 12 weeks and participants were asked to attend three 90-minute Bikram yoga classes per week.

Stacy D Hunter, corresponding author of the study, said: “The new finding from this investigation was that the heated practice environment did not seem to play a role in eliciting improvements in vascular health with Bikram yoga.

“This is the first publication to date to show a beneficial effect of the practice in the absence of the heat.”

The full study can be read here.

Read: Michael has had three transplants and is helping other patients come to terms with kidney failure

Read: Holding your nose and closing your mouth while you sneeze is a very bad idea

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
13 cars involved in multiple collisions in a hailstorm on the M7 in Tipperary
116,263  32
2
Canadian woman pleads guilty to killing friend after being incriminated by her own selfie
66,117  27
3
Teenager who fled Californian house of horrors had been planning escape 'for two years'
64,821  36
Fora
1
Ireland's sovereign wealth fund is taking a massive punt on solar farms
490  0
2
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
409  0
3
This Dublin startup can work out how stressed workers are – from just their voices
271  0
The42
1
'A shambles - nobody has thought about the players': Irish contingent caught up in US chaos
41,015  20
2
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
25,301  27
3
'I thought I was going to die,' says US Olympian of doctor's abuse
21,497  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
12,517  0
2
9 of the quickest reactions to Micheál Martin coming out in favour of Repeal The 8th
9,405  5
3
Saoirse Ronan played a lovely game of Who'd You Rather with Ellen Degeneres
8,484  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Garda Detective who sent abusive letters to State solicitor is jailed for three years
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
GARDAí
Three men arrested after gardaÃ­ uncover cannabis worth â¬360,000 in converted garage
Three men arrested after gardaí uncover cannabis worth €360,000 in converted garage
Three arrested in garda operation targeting burglary gangs
Three arrested after tools stolen from building site
DUBLIN
Most Irish university graduates are employed in Dublin and Cork
Most Irish university graduates are employed in Dublin and Cork
2011 Dublin All-Ireland winner looks set to join reigning champions' coaching ticket
You may have heard of his famous Library - but just who was Chester Beatty?
COURT
Music teacher claimed â¬175,000 in welfare while living in â¬3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Cannabis grower says it's 'absurd and bananas' that he can be accused of committing a crime
Crowd outside Regency Hotel shooting was 'extremely hostile' to gardaí, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie