TG4 apologises after CGI clip of caravan being kicked off cliff is shown before news bulletin

NATIONAL BROADCASTER TG4 has apologised after a short clip involving a caravan was shown prior to a news segment about a woman’s death yesterday.

The computer-generated clip – dubbed an ‘ident’ intended to inform viewers what channel they’re watching – shows a creature kicking a caravan over the side of a cliff.

The clip appeared before a news segment about the death of a Swiss woman after her caravan was blown off the side of a cliff in Co Galway yesterday, during Storm Ali.

The clip was aired once and was removed immediately by the broadcaster once it realised its error.

TheJournal.ie contacted TG4 for comment after a member of the public sent the clip in. A spokesperson said in response:

The ident is one of a series of six idents, running since 2013, which are auto scheduled. The ident broadcast ONCE yesterday, and was immediately removed from the schedule.

TG4 sincerely apologise for the unfortunate scheduling of this ident and any undue stress caused.

“To my knowledge, we have not received any complaints in relation to this.”

- with reporting from Hayley Halpin