The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DEAR LEO: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has written to Leo Varadkar and has told him he thinks it’s best if they both agree not to bring down the Government and force an election.

2. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: Minister for Health Simon Harris has said Micheál Martin’s behaviour towards the former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald was “disgraceful conduct” and that he wants him to apologise.

3. #ARAS 18: 70 per cent of voters want Michael D Higgins to be reelected president, according to a Red C poll carried out on behalf of Paddy Power.



4. #STORM CALLUM: Around 10,000 customers remain without power today as a result of Storm Callum.

5. #EXTRA LONG HAUL: An Airbus jetliner arrived in Newark today after a trip from Singapore lasting 17-hours and 25 minutes, completing the world’s longest commercial flight.

