Dublin: 13 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conal Thomas Friday 19 Oct 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,946 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4296008

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PETER CASEY: The presidential candidate has said that he is considering pulling out of the race, and that he will not campaign this weekend.

2. #DIARY TRAWL: More meetings that took place between former minister Denis Naughten and David McCourt have been identified. 

3. #BREXIT: European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier has said that the Irish border issue could sink the negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

4. #TRAFFICKED: Ireland is being used as a destination for child sex slaves, according to the EU’s policing agency.

5. #PASSPORTS: British descendants of refugees who fled Nazi Germany are racing to have their German nationality restored so they can remain EU citizens after Brexit.

