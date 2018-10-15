This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 October, 2018
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 15 Oct 2018, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,435 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4287380
There are five ducks in this photo - but how many knees can you see?
Image: Shutterstock/Zoe-bg
There are five ducks in this photo - but how many knees can you see?
There are five ducks in this photo - but how many knees can you see?
Image: Shutterstock/Zoe-bg

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COLLEGE ROAD: The body of a man in his 20s was found at Galway’s City Hall.

2. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says a deal might not be reached until December, and the EU wants a backstop to the backstop – but Theresa May won’t accept it.

3. #GERMANY: Police said that they have subdued and detained a man who took a woman hostage in a pharmacy in Cologne’s central train station.

4. #ARAS 18: Sinn Féin has closed down a members WhatsApp group after messages sent to it described Michael D Higgins as a “leprechaun”.

5. #JAMAL KHASHOGGI: US President Donald Trump has said that he’s sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia to discuss the disappearance of a Washington Post columnist after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

