The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BELFAST TRIAL: Reporting restrictions have been lifted on some evidence that came before the court, including a WhatsApp message, and blood on Jackson’s sheets.
2. #RETALIATION: Donald Trump told Russia that US missiles “will be coming” in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria.
3. #ARDMHÉARA: Israeli authorities allowed Dublin Lord Mayor Micheál MacDonncha into the country because they mistook his title for his name.
4. #AIRBASE: At least 257 people have been killed after a military plane crashed near the capital of Algeria today.
5. #RUPERT MURDOCH: EU investigators raided the London offices of 21st Century Fox as part of an inquiry into the distribution of media rights for sporting events.
