AN ALGERIAN MILITARY transport plane has crashed near the capital today, state news agency APS said, with reports of around 100 soldiers on board.

There was no immediate word on casualties after the plane went down near an airbase soon after taking off. Algerian television showed images of the burning wreckage.

The aircraft is an Ilyushin II-76, which is capable of carrying around 120 passengers, a source who did not wish to be named told AFP.

More to follow.