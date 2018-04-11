  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blood-stained sheets, a pornographic gif and a tweet: Legal arguments in the rugby rape trial

The restriction imposed at the beginning of the trial was lifted today as the jury can no longer be prejudiced.

By Ashleigh McDonald Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 4:41 PM
19 minutes ago 4,852 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3952446
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

REPORTING RESTRICTIONS HAVE been lifted in the Belfast rugby rape trial, meaning details heard in the trial of Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison in the absence of the jury can now be reported.

A number of issues arose in the course of the trial, during which the four men were acquitted of all charges, which Judge Patricia Smyth ruled should be kept from the jury.

Following an application from a number of media outlets, the restriction imposed at the beginning of the trial was lifted today as the jury can no longer be prejudiced.

The legal arguments included:

Tweet

The media was not able to report on an application made by Frank O’Donoghoe – the barrister representing Stuart Olding – in the final stages of the trial to discharge the jury.

O’Donoghoe made the application to Judge Smyth on the 40th day of the trial over concerns about a tweet sent by Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

During his closing speech to the jury, O’Donoghoe commented that other people were in Jackson’s house on the night of the incident, which prompted him to ask why the complainant didn’t shout and scream when she was being attacked.

In his address, the barrister told the jury, “A lot of very middle-class girls were downstairs. They were not going to tolerate a rape or anything like that.”

In reaction, Long said on Twitter:

What, because “working class girls” wouldn’t care/don’t matter/think rape is normal? What is the implication of that comment even meant to be? Appalling at every level.

Judge Smyth had already started her charge to the jury when O’Donoghoe asked her to discharge it. Saying he was “frankly aghast” by the tweet, he said it had “provoked significant reaction” from the public and had been liked and widely retweeted by Long’s followers. The request to discharge the jury was not granted but Long was officially asked to remove the tweet.

Judge’s reactions

On the same day, lawyers for Paddy Jackson applied to have the jury discharged. They cited issues around the judge’s pace, tone and delivery of her charges to the jury. RTÉ News reports that Brendan Kelly QC said he made the application “on instruction” and with a “heavy heart”.

It was also rejected.

A pornographic gif 

Writing in the Irish Independent, Nicola Anderson and Eimear Cotter have details on an application by lawyers for Stuart Olding and Rory Harrison to have a video sent via Whatsapp the morning after the alleged incident excluded from evidence. The gif depicted what was referred to as a ‘spit roast’ during the trial – that of a woman having penetrative sex with a man at the same time as giving oral sex to another man.

Harrison sent the gif, understood to be have been downloaded from the internet, to Olding the day after the party in Jackson’s house.

Eventually, the judge ruled with the accused because the video was sent without a caption, there was a doubt over its probative value.

Blood-stained sheets

After a legal argument about photographic evidence of Paddy Jackson’s bedroom, Judge Smyth ruled that the jury should be shown the images after blood stains on the sheets were airbrushed out.

Blood relating to the complainant in this trial was discovered on Jackson’s duvet cover but other blood not related to the complainant could also be seen. The court never heard what the source of this blood was, Conor Gallagher in the Irish Times reports.

There was also evidence excluded about where semen belonging to Olding was found on the complainant’s jeans. During legal argument, it emerged the semen was present on the crotch but this specific information was kept from the jury.

Related Reads

06.04.18 Campaigners take out newspaper ad demanding Paddy Jackson not play for Ireland or Ulster again
28.03.18 When consent is contested, both sides are fighting for a 'win'

Reporting restrictions

Any reporting restrictions imposed during a trial are usually automatically lifted at its conclusion, as the jury can no longer be prejudiced. However, in the rugby rape trial, this was not the case. A barrister representing several media outlets made an application to have the press ban lifted.

It was listed again today, with barristers for all four men who stood trial telling Judge Smyth they would not be opposing the application made on behalf of the media.

After confirming “everyone is in agreement that the restrictions should be lifted”, Judge Smyth withdrew the ban – but said the order granting anonymity to four young witnesses who are friends of the complainant remained in place.

Judge Smyth then thanked counsel and said “that really is the end of the proceedings”.

Jackson and Olding were found not guilty of raping the complainant in the case – a now 21-year-old female student – in the early morning of Tuesday 28 June 2016.

Jackson was also found not guilty of sexually assaulting the then-19-year-old.

McIlroy was found not guilty of exposure. Harrison, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information in the aftermath of the incident.

All four were found not guilty of all charges against them by the jury of eight men and three women.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ashleigh McDonald

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Israel tried to ban Dublin's Lord Mayor - officials missed him because they thought his first name was 'Ardmheára'
59,428  195
2
Australian woman jailed after 'despicably' faking cancer treatment in order to fund party lifestyle
57,382  56
3
'Cyber persecution' - Ulster Rugby fans take full page ad calling for Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding to be reinstated to team
41,008  0
Fora
1
'I can't see past spelling mistakes on CVs - it's a simple way to cost yourself a job'
826  0
2
Irish Life workers are going on strike after their pension scheme was axed
214  0
3
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
130  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
45,656  69
2
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
34,940  94
3
European champions too strong for Ireland as first-half goals end unbeaten streak
22,007  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has reportedly cheated on her days before she gives birth
7,662  0
2
Dear Fifi: I'm gay, I slept with a close (straight) friend and now she's blanking me - what do I do?
6,543  0
3
The Royal Wedding is dragging up more headlines about Princess Diana than we can handle
5,993  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
NORTHERN IRELAND
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'
GARDAí
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
Man arrested after firearm and drugs found in boot of car seized in Co Sligo
We'll need a big increase in Garda numbers at the border after Brexit, senior gardaí say
DUBLIN
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie