The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHEMICAL INCIDENT Two people have been injured during a chemical incident at a laboratory in Waterford.



2. #CERVICAL CHECK The husband of a woman who died following a missed diagnosis of cervical cancer is suing the HSE and the laboratory involved in the case.

3. #ÁRAS 2018 Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey has said that he is seeking clarification on why he wasn’t invited to Waterford yesterday to pitch for a nomination alongside other potential candidates.

4.#ZIMBABWE One man has been shot dead after the Zimbabwean army opened fire in central Harare today as protests erupted over alleged fraud in the country’s election.

5. #FACEBOOK The social network has launched an investigation into Irish contractor CPL INC following on from the undercover Channel 4 Dispatches programme into the social media platform’s content moderation.