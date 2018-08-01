This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 4:57 PM
58 minutes ago 1,613 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4159472
Image: Shutterstock/Dasha Petrenko
Image: Shutterstock/Dasha Petrenko

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHEMICAL INCIDENT Two people have been injured during a chemical incident at a laboratory in Waterford.

2. #CERVICAL CHECK The husband of a woman who died following a missed diagnosis of cervical cancer is suing the HSE and the laboratory involved in the case.

3. #ÁRAS 2018 Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey has said that he is seeking clarification on why he wasn’t invited to Waterford yesterday to pitch for a nomination alongside other potential candidates.

4.#ZIMBABWE One man has been shot dead after the Zimbabwean army opened fire in central Harare today as protests erupted over alleged fraud in the country’s election.

5. #FACEBOOK The social network has launched an investigation into Irish contractor CPL INC following on from the undercover Channel 4 Dispatches programme into the social media platform’s content moderation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'If that was a dress I'd rip it off': €600 for bus driver dismissed after complaint about children's escort
79,112  6
2
Seven-year-old girl gets sexist road sign changed
40,913  83
3
'She was our little princess': Inquest hears defective gate was behind death of Sienna Joyce (5)
38,924  11
Fora
1
Ireland's oldest stockbroker is being sold to Chinese investors
859  0
2
Irish hotels are pulling in record profits as rates soar around the country
364  0
3
'I didn't have work-life balance for years. It made me less productive'
332  0
The42
1
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
49,960  16
2
17-year-old Bayern Munich starlet looks set to declare for Ireland - reports
44,409  36
3
'If you had said that I'd still be Arsenal's record appearance holder, I’d probably have had you locked up'
33,810  22
DailyEdge
1
'Baying for blood': Bloggers Unveiled no longer wants to be involved in the page
14,030  3
2
16 reactions to Bloggers Unveiled that prove it should be on Reeling in the Years
4,824  2
3
Professor Green opened up about his ex-girlfriend's abortion
4,517  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Galway man arrested in New York following â¬40,000 cocaine seizure
Galway man arrested in New York following €40,000 cocaine seizure
Thieves use baby's pram to steal shark from Texas aquarium
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
COURTS
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
HSE
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
GARDAí
Shots fired at Tallaght house in early hours attack
Shots fired at Tallaght house in early hours attack
Poll: Should frontline gardaí be given tasers to protect themselves?
Disqualified driver arrested following 100km-long motorcycle pursuit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie