This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EU to report on fairness of Zimbabwe election as country awaits results

The opposition MDC party yesterday claimed victory for its candidate.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 848 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157856
MDC alliance president Nelson Chamisa casting his vote.
Image: Matthews Baloyi
MDC alliance president Nelson Chamisa casting his vote.
MDC alliance president Nelson Chamisa casting his vote.
Image: Matthews Baloyi

EU OBSERVERS ARE expected to give their report on Zimbabwe’s presidential election today as the country waits impatiently for results of the first vote since Robert Mugabe was ousted after 37 years in power.

The opposition MDC party yesterday claimed victory for its candidate Nelson Chamisa in the historic ballot while the government threatened to jail leaders announcing results before the official tally.

Electoral officials warned that gathering the results of Monday’s poll, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa said looked “extremely positive” for him, was “nowhere near” complete and no announcement would be made until as late as Saturday.

The candidates’ competing claims following the first elections since former president Mugabe was ousted in November raise the prospect of fraud allegations and a possible run-off vote on 8 September.

That would be required if no candidate wins at least 50% of the ballots cast by Zimbabwe’s 5.6 million voters in the first round.

With elections under Mugabe marred by fraud and often deadly violence, Mnangagwa promised a free and fair vote and invited international observers.

The European Union’s electoral monitoring team is today due to deliver its much-anticipated report on the conduct of the campaign, the polls and counting processes.

Their findings will be an important verdict on Mnangagwa, 75, who has staked his reputation on delivering credible polls.

“There are shortcomings that we have to check. We don’t know yet whether it was a pattern,” the EU’s chief observer Elmar Brok told AFP during voting on Monday.

Observers from the Southern African Development Community and the African Union will also deliver reports on the polls.

‘Deliberate delay’

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) official Tendai Biti said yesterday that the party was sure Chamisa had won and that if he was not declared victorious, it would “announce our own results”.

That apparently prompted Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu to warn that anyone doing so would “provoke the wrath of the law and risk being sent to jail”.

“We have noted with concern the actions and conduct of some political party leaders… who are openly declaring that they will announce results irrespective of provisions of the law,” Mpofu said at a media briefing in the capital Harare. It is illegal to announce results before the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The commission had earlier warned that the results of the presidential first round may not be known until Friday or even Saturday and would not be released until tallies were received from all 10,985 polling stations.

“We are nowhere near where we expected to be, so I can quite see us going into the fifth day which is allowed by law — but we are working flat-out,”  commission chairwoman Priscilla Chigumba told journalists in the capital.

Biti had earlier accused the electoral commission of deliberately delaying the publication of results to help Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party.

“The results show beyond reasonable doubt that we have won the election and that the next president of Zimbabwe is Nelson Chamisa,” Biti told a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

“We are however seriously concerned about evidence of interference… there is a deliberate delay in announcing the results. This delay is totally unacceptable,” Biti added.

Commission chairwoman Chigumba has flatly denied allegations of bias and strongly disputed accusations of rigging.

Analysts have said it was unclear whether the country’s generals, who ousted Mugabe and ushered Mnangagwa into office, would accept an MDC victory.

Military intervention?

“There is no way that ZANU-PF will accept an MDC victory. We know that people will be beaten — especially in rural areas, like what they were doing before,” said Harare shop worker Tracy Kubara, 26.

Ninety-four-year-old Mugabe, who was accused of political violence and rigging elections during his nearly four decades in power, voted in Harare alongside his wife Grace.

It followed a surprise press conference at his home on Sunday at which he stunned observers and called for voters to reject ZANU-PF, his former party.

Zimbabwe Elections Women sing and dance after seeing former Zimbabwean Leader President Robert Mugabe at a polling station in Harare. Source: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s former right-hand man, was the clear election front-runner, benefitting from tacit military support and control of state resources.

But Chamisa, 40, a lawyer and pastor who performed strongly on the campaign trail, sought to tap into the youth and urban vote.

He has repeatedly accused ZANU-PF and election authorities of trying to use a flawed electoral register and fixed ballot papers to steal the election.

Whoever wins will face a mass unemployment crisis and an economy shattered by the Mugabe-era seizure of white-owned farms, the collapse of agriculture, hyperinflation and an exodus of investment.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
91,047  75
2
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
52,694  41
3
Four-year-old Irish girl drowns in Spain
45,527  11
Fora
1
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
1,231  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
500  0
3
Ireland's oldest stockbroker is being sold to Chinese investors
437  0
The42
1
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
45,067  16
2
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
40,809  28
3
The unseen hand helping Limerick overcome past failures and write their own history
30,463  8
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
21,332  7
2
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
7,106  3
3
Chloë Moretz reveals what she did with the 'hater' perfume Kim Kardashian sent her
5,877  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
HSE
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
Ruth Morrissey's situation 'more hopeful' as doctors plan course of radical radiotherapy
HEALTH
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
Courts Service of Ireland reduces shares in Big Tobacco, but still holds €4.5m worth in stocks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie