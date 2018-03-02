  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Theresa May to reveal her five tests for the UK's post-Brexit EU relationship

In a speech today, she will say the UK is taking back control over its borders, laws and money.

By Christina Finn Friday 2 Mar 2018, 7:38 AM
12 hours ago 11,820 Views 91 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3880887
Image: Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images
Image: Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May will today outline what she wants to see from the future economic partnership between the UK and EU post-Brexit.

She will set out five tests that will guide the UK throughout the negotiations, and will pledge to deliver the real change the country voted for in June 2016, while also stating that she aims to protect jobs and security

In a much-anticipated major speech, just weeks before trade talks with the European Union are due to begin, May will set out that she wants the “broadest and deepest possible agreement”, aiming to cover more sectors and co-operating more fully than any free trade agreement anywhere in the world today.

She will say this is “achievable” and in the interests of the EU and Britain because of how closely they are currently aligned.

EU leaders have been pressing the prime minister to clarify what she wants before they agree their position on the future economic partnership at a summit later this month.

Brussels raised the pressure this week with a draft treaty suggesting Northern Ireland could stay in a customs union with the EU while the rest of Britain remained outside.

The proposal was offered as a fall-back option if London failed to come up with a better solution to avoid new customs checks between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, where some fear a hard border could upset the peace process.

But it prompted outrage in Westminster, where May warned it threatened the integrity of her country and was something that “no UK prime minister could ever agree to”.

‘Strengthening the union’

In her speech, which has been relocated to the London’s Mansion House due to the severe weather sweeping Britain, May will stress that any Brexit deal “must strengthen our union of nations”.

She is expected to return to the words she delivered on the steps of 10 Downing Street in July 2016, when she pledged to “forge a bold new positive role for ourselves in the world and…make Britain a country that works not for a privileged few, but for every one of us”.

She is also expected to say:

The agreement we reach with the EU must respect the result of the referendum. It was a vote to take control of our borders, laws and money. And a vote for wider change, so that no community in Britain would ever be left behind again. But it was not a vote for a distant relationship with our neighbours.

May is also expected to say that any new agreement reached with the EU must endure.

“After Brexit both the UK and the EU want to forge ahead with building a better future for our people, not find ourselves back at the negotiating table because things have broken down,”she will say.

The UK prime minister will also state that while the UK will have a different relationship with Europe, “shared goals” will remain the same.

She is also expected to say:

And fifth, in doing all of these things, it must strengthen our union of nations and our union of people.We must bring our country back together, taking into account the views of everyone who cares about this issue, from both sides of the debate. As prime minister it is my duty to represent all of our United Kingdom, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland; north and south, from coastal towns and rural villages to our great cities.‘So these are the five tests for the deal that we negotiate.

The speech, which is titled “Our Future Partnership”, will set out an ambitious but credible vision for the future and say the UK and EU have a ‘shared interest’ in getting this right.

May says Britain will leave the EU’s single market and customs union after Brexit, in a bid to end mass migration and ensure it no longer has to follow the bloc’s rules.

No severing of ties but keeping the benefits

The EU leaders has warned Britain cannot expect to sever formal ties with its closest trading partner and still reap the same benefits.

EU President Donald Tusk repeated this yesterday when he also visited May in Downing Street, saying: “There can be no frictionless trade outside of the customs union and the single market.”

British eurosceptics warn that staying within those institutions is akin to not leaving the EU at all.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson suggested this week that the row over Northern Ireland’s status was a political ploy to force the government into changing course.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading eurosceptic lawmaker in May’s Conservative party, has said there were “technological solutions” to avoiding a hard Irish border.

He said that for Britain to stay in a customs union, forced to follow EU rules while losing its seat at the table as an EU member, would be “fatal for Brexit”.

However, the main opposition Labour party on Monday came out in favour of the idea, which is already backed by the main business lobby groups.

Their change in stance raises the stakes in parliament, which will vote on the final exit deal and where May has only a slim majority.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer critcised May’s speech before she had even delivered it.

“What we need are concrete proposals… her ‘red lines but no plan’ strategy has run out of road,” he tweeted last night.

Former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair this week publicly criticised the government’s hopes of continued frictionless trade outside EU institutions.

“It’s not a question of a tough negotiation or a weak negotiation, it literally is not going to happen,” Blair told BBC radio.

With reporting by  – AFP, 2018

Read: Carles Puigdemont, the face of Catalan independence push, abandons leadership bid

Read: France’s Marine Le Pen charged over Islamic State tweets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (91)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
As it happened: The country bunkered down as Emma and the Beast did their worst
265,179  106
2
Shelter indoors advice withdrawn, but conditions will remain 'difficult'
146,772  148
3
Status red warning for five Leinster counties extended until 9am
120,799  76
Fora
1
A Spanish takeaway giant has splashed out €10.7m for a big slice of Apache Pizza
1,279  0
2
'I was getting work calls the week after giving birth to my son - I just couldn't take maternity leave'
138  0
3
Tourism chiefs will lure overseas visitors to the south-east with 'on-trend' Vikings
117  0
The42
1
'He was a man who was often running away from himself': a complex, tragic sports story
39,508  4
2
'I dedicated a lot of my life to the club for the last four years so I was shocked, but things change in football'
28,757  11
3
€105 million Barcelona star defends refusing to train to earn move
15,719  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
A family in Naas have brilliantly recreated a photo they took with a snowman 21 years ago
6,407  3
2
Kylie Jenner just shared her first public photos with her newborn daughter Stormi
6,023  0
3
Skin Deep: Here's how to stop this cold weather from turning you into a human husk
5,289  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Public appeal to find 17-year-old missing since Monday
Public appeal to find 17-year-old missing since Monday
80 babies delivered at Holles St and Rotunda during storm ... including one Emma
Former solicitor Michael Lynn charged with theft of almost €30 million in Dublin
LEO VARADKAR
Some supermarkets are starting to reopen but most are remaining shut until tomorrow
Some supermarkets are starting to reopen but most are remaining shut until tomorrow
Taoiseach says he 'understands concerns' as ministers question Ireland 2040 marketing
Donald Trump has made March 'Irish-American Heritage Month'
DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
'Itâs not just your own life youâre risking': People told to not drive unless journey is essential
'It’s not just your own life you’re risking': People told to not drive unless journey is essential
Roof collapse, car fires and trees down - busy night for rescue crews despite weather conditions
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
WEATHER
34,000 premises without power due to Storm Emma
34,000 premises without power due to Storm Emma
Status red warning for five Leinster counties extended until 9am
Farmers struggling with dairy supplies as Storm Emma freezes pipes across the country

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie