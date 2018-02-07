  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man in his 20s killed after car hits wall in overnight crash

Gardaí were called to scene of the crash, which happened on the N24, at around 4.40am.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,253 Views 2 Comments
The area near where the crash happened, on the N24.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN IN his 20s has died after the car he was driving struck a wall in Co Tipperary early this morning.

Gardaí were called out to the scene of the crash, which happened on the N24 at Lacken, Kilshane, at around 4.40am.

According to a garda statement:

“It is understood the car left the road and struck a wall.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male in his 20s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene by ambulance to South Tipperary Regional Hospital in Clonmel.

“He was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The crash happened along the N24 on the stretch between Tipperary town and Cahir.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact:

  • Tipperary Garda Station 062 80670
  • The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111
  • Or any Garda Station

