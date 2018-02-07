Man in his 20s killed after car hits wall in overnight crash

A MAN IN his 20s has died after the car he was driving struck a wall in Co Tipperary early this morning.
Gardaí were called out to the scene of the crash, which happened on the N24 at Lacken, Kilshane, at around 4.40am.
According to a garda statement:
“It is understood the car left the road and struck a wall.
“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male in his 20s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene by ambulance to South Tipperary Regional Hospital in Clonmel.
“He was pronounced dead a short time later.”
The crash happened along the N24 on the stretch between Tipperary town and Cahir.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact:
- Tipperary Garda Station 062 80670
- The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111
- Or any Garda Station
