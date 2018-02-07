  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man jailed for four years for 'Mickey Mouse operation' to smuggle people through Dublin Airport

Frederick Cham had pleaded guilty to five charges at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

By Declan Brennan Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 2:01 PM
3 hours ago 5,848 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3838955
Cham worked for Aer Lingus.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Cham worked for Aer Lingus.
Cham worked for Aer Lingus.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

AN AER LINGUS ground handler has been jailed for four years for helping to smuggle people illegally into the country.

Frederick Cham (63) pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to five charges of facilitating the entry into the State of a person who was an illegal immigrant or who was seeking asylum at Dublin Airport on dates between 13 December 2016 and 22 January 2017.

Cham, of Railway Cottages, Hazelhatch, Celbridge, Co. Kildare also admitted two charges of handling money which he knew to be the proceeds of crime on dates in December 2016 and January 2017.

The Hong Kong native, along with another Aer Lingus employee, helped foreign nationals to bypass Dublin Airport’s passport control by using staff swipe cards to access an employee gate that wasn’t being watched.

Judge Martin Nolan said it was a serious and devious crime.

He said that it was at the end of a smuggling operation involving people desperate to obtain entry into Ireland.

He said Cham’s ability to get people outside of the airport without going through customs or immigration control was invaluable to the people behind the operation .

Judge Nolan backdated the four year prison term to January 2017, when Cham was arrested. He noted that Cham was otherwise a very hard-working man and a man of ability.

After his arrest Cham described the scheme to investigators, telling them: “Tell a little rat there’s a hole there, out you go, it’s not a criminal enterprise”.

He told gardaí that he was getting “a little bit of fast cash to get by”. He claimed it was a “Mickey Mouse operation” and not a “criminal enterprise” but the court heard gardaí do not accept this.

He told investigators that the operation was linked to a man in China. He identified a number of Western Union transfers of cash, totalling around €6,000, from China and said he and his co-accused got around two to three thousand euro for each smuggling operation.

He told gardaí he spent the money on pints of Guinness. Cham has no previous convictions and has worked at Dublin Airport since coming here 15 years ago.

Inspector Michael Buckley told the court that Cham or the other man, who is before the courts and cannot be identified, would get a text from someone in Madrid to indicate that somebody was coming into Dublin Airport.

Once the plane got to the air-bridge, the co-accused would meet the foreign national off the plane and escort him to towards the immigration hall.

Before entering this hall the co-accused would bring the foreign national into a nearby lift where Cham was waiting.

The men would exit the lift at ground level wearing “high-vis” Aer Lingus vests and travel in a catering truck to a nearby hangar. It was here, via a staff turnstile gate, that the foreign national would move from air-side to land-side and enter the State.

The operation came to light on 10 January last year when a man with a false Irish passport presented at the boarding gate in Dublin Airport in order to fly to London.

Investigations showed that this man had arrived from Madrid the day before and gardaí tracked his movements through the airport using CCTV footage.

Detectives identified Cham and his co-worker from the staff swipe card identities and began monitoring them. They established that a travel agent based in Rome was linked to suspicious activity and that another trip was scheduled for 22 January.

Gardaí set up a surveillance operation and identified the earlier foreign national arriving back to Ireland and being met by Cham and the co-accused.

Sean Gillane SC, defending, told the court that there was no evidence of exploitation or intimidation of the people being smuggled into the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rock band Horslips are feuding with 'saddo' Irexiteers over the use of their classic song
27,349  63
Fora
1
Radio Nova has been ordered to pay €30k to a presenter who was unfairly fired
23  0
The42
1
Liverpool warned 'Messi of goalkeepers' will cost 'far more than €50 million'
12,074  23
DailyEdge.ie
1
James Corden has his very own 'playroom', so he invited Jamie Dornan in for a look... It's the Dredge
3,552  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
Supreme Court dismisses Pro Life Campaign request to become adviser in 'defining the unborn' case
Man jailed for four years for 'Mickey Mouse operation' to smuggle people through Dublin Airport
GARDAí
Seven people remain in hospital following the school bus crash this morning
Seven people remain in hospital following the school bus crash this morning
Man in his 20s killed after car hits wall in overnight crash
GSOC launches legal bid to get transcripts related to Tony Golden killer
FRANCE
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
IRELAND
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie