HSE to consider public funding for Mounjaro as benefits could be ‘transformative’

A DECISION ON whether to fund the weight-loss drug Mounjaro in Ireland could be “transformative”, according to Prof Donal O’Shea, clinical lead of the HSE’s National Obesity Programme.

The HSE group is due to meet on Monday to consider whether eligible patients should be able to access the drug free of charge or at a reduced cost, taking into account its clinical benefits.

Mounjaro is currently available through prescription but is not covered or reimbursed by the HSE, Medical Card (GMS scheme), or Drugs Payment Scheme for weight management.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ radio one, O’Shea said that wider accessibility of the drug will bring benefits to blood pressure and reduce the likelihood of developing diabetes and cancer.

He also highlighted the potential benefits for people with Down syndrome, for whom obesity may be a significant risk factor in the development of dementia.

Advertisement

O’Shea maintained that a million people were likely to be eligible for the drug and this could cost the State upwards of €3 billion.

Despite the costs, O’Shea noted this would be money “massively well spent”.

“The problem is you’re spending money, billions potentially, to save money, and you never see the saved money in the health service. You don’t see the hip that doesn’t get replaced, the diabetes that is not developed,” he said.

In June, Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly said that a “significant price reduction” is expected for weight-loss medicine.

This deemed the medicine cost-effective, according to Michael Barry of the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics (NCPE).

A final decision on the accessibility of the drug will be made by HSE management after they hear the evidence from the expert group.