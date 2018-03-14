Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland

THE MOST FILMED location in Ireland is Kilmainham Gaol, followed by Dublin Castle and Kilruddery House.

The top 10 most-filmed locations in Ireland have been revealed and seven out of the ten are in Dublin – with Wicklow and Offaly the only other counties making the cut.

1. Kilmainham Gaol

The gaol was featured in The Italian Job, The Escapist and The Whistle Blower.

2. Dublin Castle

It featured in Northanger Abbey, Barry Lyndon and Penny Dreadful.

3. Kilruddery House, Wicklow

It featured in P.S. I Love You, The Tudors and Angela’s Ashes.

4. Henrietta Street

It featured in Ripper Street and Foyle’s War.

5. The Sally Gap, Wicklow

It is featured in The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse, Laws of Attraction and The Honeymooners.

6. Dublin Airport

The airport was featured in Educating Rita, Love Rosie and Flight of the Doves.

7. St. Stephen’s Green

It featured in Michael Collins, Scarlett and The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne.

8. Trinity College

The college featured in Meet the Ancestors, Byzantium and Educating Rita.

9. Powerscourt Estate, Wicklow

The estate featured in Excalibur, Love Rosie, The Count of Monte Cristo.

10. Charleville Forest Castle, Offaly

It featured in Becoming Jane, Northanger Abbey and Most Haunted.

Overall, Ireland is 17th on the list of most-filmed countries ahead of Russia Portugal and Austria.

The USA is the top of the list with 139,506 movies and TV shows, followed by the UK with 25,768 movies and TV shows and Canada with 21,088 movies and TV shows.

In comparison Ireland had 2,527 movies and TV shows.

The information was compiled by financial services website GoCompare based on IMD filming locations.